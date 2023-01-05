Read full article on original website
Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof
Ill. lawmakers tackling ongoing problem of school bus driver shortage
Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
Cape Girardeau residents to vote on 3% marijuana tax in April
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. The measure was approved by the city council on Monday night, January 9. It calls for up to a quarter of the money raised by the tax to be allocated to the police department to spend on drug and mental health programs.
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage. According to the university, its offices and campuses will operate on regular business hours Tuesday, January 10 after the campus-wide water outage. They said...
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
Maggie Rose to headline benefit concert supporting foster care, adoption, orphan support
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. The singer/songwriter will headline a benefit concert at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to support Room For One More, a southeast Missouri-based organization focused on advocating for orphans. The proceeds raised...
