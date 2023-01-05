ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
ARLINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
ARLINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday

Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mo. bill filed to provide free meals to students

Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Saturday Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. Ill. lawmakers tackling ongoing problem of school bus driver shortage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. House Bill 1688 is aimed at addressing the ongoing...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents to vote on 3% marijuana tax in April

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. The measure was approved by the city council on Monday night, January 9. It calls for up to a quarter of the money raised by the tax to be allocated to the police department to spend on drug and mental health programs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
PORTAGEVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy