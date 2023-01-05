Read full article on original website
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
Prosecutors want more charges against alleged Club Q shooter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to a motion filed on Monday, prosecutors are seeking more charges for the alleged Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs. The deadly attack was carried out on Nov. 19 into Nov. 20 in Colorado Springs at an LGTBQ+ club. Five people were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured. As of Monday, the suspect was facing 305 charges including murder, attempted murder, and hate-crime-related charges.
Police impersonator reportedly spotted in Colorado on Friday
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that there was a police impersonator along Highway 115 on Friday. The sheriff’s office shared the following description of the suspect following the incident:. “The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years...
More people died in El Paso County in 2021 from domestic violence than in any other Colorado county, new report says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Attorney General’s office released it’s 2022 domestic violence report, which shows 2021 was the deadliest year on record in the state when it comes to domestic violence. 91 people died in Colorado in 2021 from domestic violence. That is up from...
Woman arrested after incident where juveniles allegedly threatened to shoot a man and his dog in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was arrested following an incident in Pueblo where three juveniles reportedly threatened a man and his dog. Pueblo Police are reporting the case started on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 1200 block of Carteret Ave., the neighborhood is on the southeast side of the city.
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
Man found dead in apartment, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
Veteran Colo. deputy dies after suffering heart attack while on duty
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a 22-year veteran law enforcement officer and former Colorado Springs high school basketball standout. Kraig Conger, an Arapahoe County Sheriff's Deputy and former Wasson High School hoops star, died Dec. 28 after suffering a heart attack...
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
WATCH: New charitable giving club forming in Colorado Springs
Thank you for sharing! Missing teddy bear back with Colorado family
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Within hours of this article being posted, the package was found. It isn’t clear if someone dropped it off after this story ran, but the family has the bear back!. A woman is hoping for help from the public after a priceless...
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
Deputies investigate suspicious death on Reynolds Avenue, person of interest identified
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/07/2023 2:10 p.m. (FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead late Friday night on Jan. 6, is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to FCSO. Based on information collected at the scene, FCSO says a person of interest has been identified and taken into custody. At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were […]
Man suspected of dressing as a woman after robbing a Colorado Dollar General, police say
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Pueblo before going across the street and dressing as a woman, according to Pueblo Police. The incident was reported on Wednesday at about 8:50 a.m. when officers were called to the store in the 2400 block of S. Prairie Ave. The store is west of Lake Minnequa. Police are reporting surveillance video showed a man wearing a black hoodie along with a black and red flannel shirt robbing the store before running across the street to the Pueblo Village Apartments.
'An oddity and curiosity': Colorado Springs, Denver residents on mutual love of hearses
Hearses are like Pringles to Art Prince — you can’t have just one. Through the years he’s owned half a dozen, one of which he sold last year to some folks operating a haunted house in Pueblo. The quirky hobby makes his house near Fort Carson hard...
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive suspended after arrest
Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve in Douglas County. Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for investigation of third-degree assault late Dec. 31, 2022.Olive joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and was in a non-patrol assignment prior to the incident. He has been suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol. The determination of final charges will be made by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
