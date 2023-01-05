ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Seniors are catching up with current technology

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Technology can greatly benefit seniors, making it convenient and safe to connect, but some people can get lost in our new tech era.

The Minot Public Library believes that help should be free, which is why they are offering free tech help to seniors.

On the first Thursday of every month, a representative from the Minot Public Library will be at the Minot Commission on Aging to help solve any tech problem you may have.

Minot man becomes third Master Code Professional in North Dakota

With technology constantly evolving, it is easy to get lost in the world of electronics, but learning the ins and outs could make your life easier.

“Technology is such a big part of society now and it’s only getting more and more integrated, so for those who don’t know technology, they may, like you stated, have issues doing certain tasks. So, to help them out and try to make their lives easier,” said Minot Public Library Associate, Valerie Huseth.

If you are unable to make it to the sessions at the Minot Commission on Aging, there are tech tutors through the library as well, just be sure to make an appointment.

KX News

