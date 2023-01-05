ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeb-Fave Tula Just Dropped an ‘Intense’ New Moisturizer for Winter That Also Tightens Skin & Smooths Wrinkles

By Taylor Jeffries
 4 days ago
Make your resolutions for better skin count this year by giving your skincare regimen an upgrade with products that actually put in the work. If you’re someone who would describe themselves as having dry to extremely dry skin, it’s time to leave those average moisturizers behind in 2022. We found a moisturizer that quenches your skin’s thirst all day in just one go. And trust us, you’ll want to soak your face in it this year. Tula , a brand beloved by celebs like Mandy Moore , took their original day and night cream to the next level with a new version that’s said to be even more hydrating.

If you’re a fan of Tula’s best-selling 24/7 moisturizer , then you’re bound to love the Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream . Like the original, it keeps you moisturized year-round, but it’s more intense. The face cream deeply hydrates your face as well as locks it in. And it’s all thanks to its ultra-nourishing key ingredient: the MoistureLock Pressed Oil Blend of camellia seed & argan oils. If you ask us, it seems like this will give your skin all the TLC it needs this winter and beyond.

Tula Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Image: Tula.

Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Price: $58

As one shopper wrote , “This moisturizer is a dream! It feels really luxurious and it has a really nice, light smell. Plus, you get a ton in the jar. I look forward to using it every day!”

Whereas another added, “I really love this moisturizer. My skin has been super dry this winter [but] this has revived my skin and taken me from looking like a lizard to my beautiful plump skin again.”

And the best part about this Tula moisture cream ? It also helps to visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles as well as tighten skin. Overall, shoppers can snag all of its benefits for $58. And if you already know that you’ll love it, you can save even more. Anyone can enjoy 20 percent off their entire subscription this month, marking it down to $46.

Either way, the Ultra Hydrating Day & Night Cream is definitely worth trying especially if you have the driest skin type. After all, it’s Tula’s most hydrating formula yet. So, add it to your cart now to soothe your skin. We guarantee it will be your dry skin savior this winter.

