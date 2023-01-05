Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.
kotatv.com
Jury selection for triple homicide suspect begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people. Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that...
South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.
Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test. In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
q957.com
South Dakota law enforcement looks to work together
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota is working to make execution of law enforcement easier. Attorney General Mark Vargo announced this week that he has formed a Jurisdictional Cooperation Commission to explore ways that law enforcement agencies can work better together. South Dakota is home to a complicated tapestry...
Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Which Counties In North Dakota Do You Live The Longest?
Does the more rural you live translate into a longer life in North Dakota?
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law are affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
kotatv.com
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
more955.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
kotatv.com
Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
KELOLAND TV
How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
KELOLAND TV
Noem starts second term with a ‘top 10’ list
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem was sworn into office for a second term Saturday in a ceremony that sought to emphasize unity with tribal people and was highlighted by a often-humorous top 10 list of things that surprised her during her first term. “I love the challenge...
KFYR-TV
Welcome home ceremony for North Dakota’s 957th Company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota National Guard 957th Engineer Company was welcomed home Sunday. It was a chance to honor National Guard members for their yearlong service on the southwest border. The Company’s mission was to support and help the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the border....
KFYR-TV
ND makes plans for drug settlement funds
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The state is making plans on how to distribute money awarded to North Dakota through settlements with opioid manufacturers. Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order Friday to create an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee. North Dakota has entered into 11 settlement agreements with more than a dozen...
KFYR-TV
Wrigley seeking punishment for AG-related crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Attorney General is seeking mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun-related crimes. The new legislation, introduced this week, would implement minimum penalties of at least three years for those who are in possession of a firearm while committing violent or drug trafficking crimes. The sentence would be five years for brandishing a firearm during those crimes, and seven years for firing the weapon. But some are concerned a change to the violent crime statute would be costly for the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota ranked fourth best state to raise a family
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is one of the best places to raise a family. Personal finance website WalletHub says the Peace Garden State ranks fourth best in their study based on 51 key indicators from median annual family income to housing affordability. North Dakota ranked at the very top...
kfgo.com
ND’s new Native American lawmakers lay out priorities
BISMARCK, N.D. – There are more than two dozen new members of the North Dakota House as the legislative session takes shape and two newly elected Native American representatives hope to make their mark. The new members with Indigenous roots are Jayme Davis of Rollete, and Lisa Finley-Deville, who...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The night before taking the oath of office for her second term, Governor Kristi Noem says her Social Security number and those of her immediate family were leaked. According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction during...
KFYR-TV
New registration period for North Dakota watercraft owners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota watercraft owners should note that we’re now in the first year of a new three-year registration period. Over 70,000 watercraft were registered in North Dakota last year. After January 1, if you’re going to be actively using your boat, it must have a current registration displayed.
Comments / 0