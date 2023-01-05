Read full article on original website
Related
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Explains Why They Had To Destroy The Mona Lisa
Miles Bron (Edward Norton) will be talked about in the same breath as the "Mona Lisa," and so will the ending of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" thanks to the incendiary finale, where Leonardo da Vinci's painting goes up in flames. The epic finish is set up early on after Miles boasts to his guests that he had the piece temporarily relocated to his private island. He also reveals it is heavily guarded as it is locked in a protective case, and its safe guard is triggered at the slightest sound. Since it's in the hands of the idiotic and vainglorious Miles, he's built in an override.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Nicolas Cage Was 'Mystified' That No One Offered Him A Western Role Before The Old Way - Exclusive
Oscar-winning "Leaving Las Vegas" star Nicolas Cage has an acting resume that is so prolific and diverse that it comes as a shock to discover he's never taken part in one of Hollywood's most revered genres. But thanks to director Brett Donowho's offer to have Cage embark on a trail he's never been down before, the actor is finally starring in a Western in "The Old Way."
Black Adam Vs. Dr. Fate: Who Would Win In A Fight?
Dwayne Johnson is the star of "Black Adam," but Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate gives The Rock a run for his money when it comes to scene-stealing coolness. As for the in-universe power balance between the two, well ... let's just say that there's a reason why the movie's not called "Doctor Fate." When Fate's Justice Society of America face off with Teth-Adam, the black-clad antihero proves to be a match for the lot of them.
Conductor named in Cate Blanchett's 'Tár' blasts film as 'anti-woman': 'I was offended'
A real life conductor referenced in Cate Blanchett's film "Tár" blasts the film as "anti-woman" because the main character is portrayed as an "abuser."
John Krasinski Credits The Office Costar Rainn Wilson With Giving Him The Push To Start Directing
Anyone who watched "The Office" – the NBC mockumentary-style sitcom about a group of employees working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — knows that two of the most notable characters are Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Jim is sarcastic and affable, often acting as the voice of reason in the ridiculous mishaps that happen around the office, while Dwight is quirky and out-there but also goes to great lengths for his job.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
The Last Of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Helped Fix Game Of Thrones' Infamous Original Pilot
The George R. R. Martin adaptation "Game of Thrones" may have been one of the most popular and successful TV series of the last few decades — having run for eight seasons and created superstars out of Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, and Jason Momoa — but the process of getting onto TV involved, rather infamously, a rocky start.
Tom Hanks Named Turner And Hooch's Exhausting Production His Most Difficult Shoot
When you've spent as much of your life being in movies as Tom Hanks has, there are bound to be some days that are harder than others. But for long-time fans of the two-time Oscar winner, what Hanks considers the most difficult movie moment to pull off might come as a surprise.
Why The Nightmare On Elm Street Remake Nearly Forced Rooney Mara Out Of Hollywood
Rooney Mara's career has seen the actor breathe life into a wide array of memorable performances. From her shining work alongside David Fincher on "The Social Network" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," to her Oscar-nominated role in "Carol" (via IMDb), to her more recent praised efforts in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley," Mara has more than proven her worth as a dominating screen presence. As with all great performers, the actor's career hasn't always been a smooth ride.
Is Black Adam A Villain Or Hero?
In the DC Extended Universe film "Black Adam," Dwayne Johnson plays a superpowered character unknown to mainstream audiences before the release of the Warner Bros. film earlier this year. Black Adam's powers include enhanced stamina, superhuman speed, flight, and super-strength. Throughout comic book history, Teth-Adam's alliances have been murky. In...
Helen Mirren Gives 1923 Fans Chills With Her Incredible Performance
The bloody history of the Duttons stretches back to when the family first settled in Montana. While the modern "Yellowstone" family has to fight systems that want to do away with their way of life, "1883" shows how violence created this complicated family tree. And if you thought that the new Paramount+ series "1923" would be any different, that would be an exercise in self-delusion. Starring Harrison Ford as Dutton family patriarch Jacob, times are just as tough in the prelude to The Great Depression.
The Ending Of Kaleidoscope Season 1 Explained
Dazzling heist drama "Kaleidoscope" is a non-linear, emotionally complex, and innovative thrill ride. The fact that all of the Netflix series' episodes can be viewed in any order (save "White," which should always be watched last) initially seems like a cool gimmick. But soon, it reveals itself to be an elegant feat of storytelling. The experimental timeline that fuels "Kaleidoscope" doesn't sacrifice the fun or drama inherent in the heist genre — in fact, it increases investment in the story's central heist and its mastermind, rather than scatters it. It certainly helps that said mastermind, Leo Pap, aka Ray Vernon, is played by Giancarlo Esposito, one of the modern day's most celebrated actors. The show's unique approach highlights his talents like never before.
Katherine Heigl Shares The Best Acting Advice Peter Fonda Ever Gave Her
After rising to fame as the bold, impulsive, and passionate Izzie Stevens on "Grey's Anatomy," Katherine Heigl quickly established herself as an actress unafraid to wear her heart on her sleeve. Of course, she was effusively emotional as Izzie, but she wasn't content stopping there. In "Knocked Up," her character was often the emotional anchor of the story. In "27 Dresses," she was instantly relatable as the ingenuous and romantic Jane, an eternal bridesmaid. Her eventual Emmy win in 2007 was essentially an affirmation of her talent when it comes to giving empathetic performances. You couldn't watch a Heigl movie without expecting a teary-eyed monologue. Even now, Heigl continues to draw positive reviews for her work in the weepie "Firefly Lane."
Eminem And 50 Cent Are Trying To Bring 8 Mile To The Small Screen
When some people think about performing a rap battle in front of a live and rowdy crowd, they may find themselves with sweaty palms and reflecting upon their mother's infamous spaghetti. Luckily, these butterflies in the stomach are experienced by even musicians who become global sensations, which is probably why the 2002 movie, "8 Mile," proved to be such a hit.
Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe
The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.
Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was a little-known Broadway actor with a few on-screen credits to her name (via IMDb). Fast forward a few years, and Sink is one of the supernatural series' most indispensable characters — so much so that the Duffer brothers decided not to kill off Max in Season 4, a decision Sadie Sink defends. That's not to say that the co-creators were particularly merciful. Max met a grisly fate at the end of Season 4, but she's set to return for "Strangers Things" Season 5.
Wayne Knight Believes Seinfeld's Realistic Depiction Of Characters Contributed To The Show's Success
Inarguably, "Seinfeld" is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Over the course of its nine-season run, the series racked up numerous award nominations (including many wins) for just about every category, while also staying immensely popular amongst viewers. In fact, the last episode of "Seinfeld," which is also one of the most divisive finales, is notable for its whopping viewership number of 76 million viewers (via Yahoo).
Nicolas Cage Has A Bonkers Story In Mind For A Potential Face/Off 2
We're officially entering the year of Nicolas Cage. The legendary actor's career has had a massive resurgence over the last few years, finding him in films like "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," and "Pig." He isn't showing any signs of slowing down, either, as audiences will soon see him as Count Dracula in "Renfield" and as a Western gunman in "The Old Way." (Unfortunately, he won't be making his wall-crawling return in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.")
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0