Mountain Democrat
Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills
Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
gtgazette.com
‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river
The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
mendofever.com
CHP Releases Information on Crash That Killed PG&E Contractor in Mendo Providing Storm Response
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo was killed on the morning of Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a vehicle accident on Mountain View Road near Manchester. Castillo was in Mendocino County working as a contractor for PG&E clearing vegetation associated with the recent storms. After the vehicle was unable to...
1 juvenile injured in Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A juvenile was injured in a Rancho Cordova shooting Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but was "alert and conscious," according to officials.
mendofever.com
Elk Grove Man in Mendocino County Assisting with Storm Cleanup Dies After Work Truck Overturns
37-year-old Elk Grove man Edgar Castillo worked for a Pacific Gas and Electric contractor clearing debris and vegetation. He was in Mendocino County this last Saturday, January 7, 2023, heading to the coast to do his part in cleaning up the mess left by the recent winter storms. Tragically, he...
Fox40
Two people found dead after trees fell on their tents in Sacramento
(KTXL) — Two people died over the weekend in “storm-related” incidents, Sacramento County said in a statement. The county said both people were unhoused and were found with trees on top of their tents. The first person, Rebekah Rohde, 40, died Saturday near North 5th Street, south...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest woman for driving under the influence, drug possession
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took a woman into custody Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and drug possession. At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic violence incident at the Speedway Gas Station on the 2400 block of Cohasset Road.
Nevada County woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in trailer
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Nevada County woman is facing a murder charge after human remains were found in a burned out trailer. According to the Nevada County District Attorney's office, the investigation started when a caller reported their family member, Jacob Bieker, missing on Oct. 30. Police say...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Rain brings its own hazards
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 30-Jan. 2. December 30. Better...
Sacramento man allegedly stabs brother outside of Sky River Casino after altercation
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother during an altercation in the Sky River Casino parking lot, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the casino’s parking lot after receiving a report of a man screaming for help. When […]
Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer
RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
1 injured after officer opens fire during chase in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — One person's health remains unknown after Grass Valley police say a Wednesday foot pursuit ended in at least one officer discharging their weapon. Police say they were investigating reports of a possible theft in the 500 Block of French Avenue. While there, police recall hearing...
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
Grass Valley officer shoots person while investigating theft and possible shooting
GRASS VALLEY - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot by police during a pursuit involving Grass Valley police on Wednesday.According to the Grass Valley Police Department, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, police were alerted to a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and heard the sound of gunfire, police say. Officers then chased the suspect on foot and at least one of the officers shot the suspect.The subject was treated by the officers at the scene and was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where their condition is unknown. The Nevada County District Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880.No further information about the incident has been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
Man wanted after 'violent incident' in El Dorado County found dead
PILOT HILL, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a violent attack in El Dorado County has been found dead. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, a man’s body was pulled from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday after recent floods. The man was later identified as 33-year-old Bruce Gordon.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection
Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
ABC10
