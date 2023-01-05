GRASS VALLEY - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot by police during a pursuit involving Grass Valley police on Wednesday.According to the Grass Valley Police Department, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, police were alerted to a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and heard the sound of gunfire, police say. Officers then chased the suspect on foot and at least one of the officers shot the suspect.The subject was treated by the officers at the scene and was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where their condition is unknown. The Nevada County District Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880.No further information about the incident has been released.

