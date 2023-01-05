ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Mountain Democrat

Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills

Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
gtgazette.com

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
ABC10

1 juvenile injured in Rancho Cordova shooting

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A juvenile was injured in a Rancho Cordova shooting Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but was "alert and conscious," according to officials.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police arrest woman for driving under the influence, drug possession

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police took a woman into custody Saturday afternoon for driving under the influence and drug possession. At approximately 12:33 p.m., officers with the Chico Police Department responded to reports of a verbal domestic violence incident at the Speedway Gas Station on the 2400 block of Cohasset Road.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 30-Jan. 2: Rain brings its own hazards

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 30-Jan. 2. December 30. Better...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person of interest identified in shooting death of Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find the person of interest in the shooting death of a man at a Rancho Cordova house party over the summer.On Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office held a press conference announcing the description of a person of interest in the shooting death of 20-year-old Corey Shearer of Ione. A witness says that, shortly after the shooting, a man was described as fleeing the party. The person of interest is described as a Black male, approximately 17-20 years old, 5'10"-6'1" tall, and weighing between 130-150 pounds. Witnesses say he was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley officer shoots person while investigating theft and possible shooting

GRASS VALLEY - One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot by police during a pursuit involving Grass Valley police on Wednesday.According to the Grass Valley Police Department, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, police were alerted to a possible theft in the 500 block of French Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and heard the sound of gunfire, police say. Officers then chased the suspect on foot and at least one of the officers shot the suspect.The subject was treated by the officers at the scene and was then taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where their condition is unknown. The Nevada County District Multi-Agency Officer Involved Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880.No further information about the incident has been released. 
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 1 injured in Sutter County head-on collision

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Sutter County involving a semi-truck and a minivan. According to CHP, it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 99 near Highway 113. They say a 2017 Dodge Caravan was going at a high rate of...
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Crash Occurs at Fair Oaks Intersection

Single-Vehicle Accident at Winding Way Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. A single-vehicle rollover crash at an intersection in Fair Oaks resulted in minor injuries on January 3. The collision occurred at the intersection of Winding Way and San Juan Avenue around 12:05 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, the male driver was still inside the vehicle.
FAIR OAKS, CA
