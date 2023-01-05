ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Malek Sherif

As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricity

After strong gusts overnight, half of the customers in the Sacramento Municipal Utility District woke up without electricity. According to SMUD's reports, as of 6 a.m., 817 power outages had been recorded in the greater Sacramento region, affecting 320,260 of the utility's roughly 650,000 customers. Sacramento, unlike much of Northern California, has its electrical supplier. The San Francisco Municipal Utility District (SMUD) has served the city's residents for many years. When it comes to gas, PG&E is the company to call.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

270,000+ SMUD customers without power Sunday morning a storm pummels Sacramento region | Storm Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another strong atmospheric river storm is forecast to bring high winds, rain to the Sacramento region and California on Sunday. Power outages are widespread with more than 900 outages leaving more than 226,000 SMUD customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, down from more than 330,000 earlier in the morning. On its website, SMUD says, "High winds have caused outages throughout our area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power."
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Over 340K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Crews fight heavy winds to clear backlog of tree damages in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of trees took a beating in the latest round of storms hitting Northern California, creating a backlog of damage to clear. ABC10 spotted city tree crews across Sacramento Monday, still working to clear roads and sidewalks of trees and large branches. Many of the trees have been down for two days after midnight wind gusts reached approximately 70 miles per hour.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night

STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

SMUD dealing with a massive power outage

If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Most Sacramento City schools expected to reopen Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District are still without power after the impacts of an earlier atmospheric river storm. The school district canceled classes for Monday due to the aftermath of high-speed winds overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. The winds toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

6 maps to help you get through this winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California braced for more stormy weather with rain beginning to sweep into the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Wilton ranch prepares for next set of storms

WILTON, Calif. — Horse ranches and equestrian centers in Wilton spent Saturday afternoon completing the last of their preparations ahead of a new storm. The Wilton area and nearby Highway 99 saw flooding during the New Year's Eve storm just one week earlier. Mugleston Ranch & Equestrian Center in...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

