SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another strong atmospheric river storm is forecast to bring high winds, rain to the Sacramento region and California on Sunday. Power outages are widespread with more than 900 outages leaving more than 226,000 SMUD customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, down from more than 330,000 earlier in the morning. On its website, SMUD says, "High winds have caused outages throughout our area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power."

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO