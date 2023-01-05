Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
After strong gusts overnight, half of the customers in the Sacramento Municipal Utility District woke up without electricity. According to SMUD's reports, as of 6 a.m., 817 power outages had been recorded in the greater Sacramento region, affecting 320,260 of the utility's roughly 650,000 customers. Sacramento, unlike much of Northern California, has its electrical supplier. The San Francisco Municipal Utility District (SMUD) has served the city's residents for many years. When it comes to gas, PG&E is the company to call.
270,000+ SMUD customers without power Sunday morning a storm pummels Sacramento region | Storm Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another strong atmospheric river storm is forecast to bring high winds, rain to the Sacramento region and California on Sunday. Power outages are widespread with more than 900 outages leaving more than 226,000 SMUD customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, down from more than 330,000 earlier in the morning. On its website, SMUD says, "High winds have caused outages throughout our area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power."
DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
Over 340K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
Crews fight heavy winds to clear backlog of tree damages in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of trees took a beating in the latest round of storms hitting Northern California, creating a backlog of damage to clear. ABC10 spotted city tree crews across Sacramento Monday, still working to clear roads and sidewalks of trees and large branches. Many of the trees have been down for two days after midnight wind gusts reached approximately 70 miles per hour.
Stockton mobile home without power since Saturday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — One Stockton community is still struggling with power outages into Monday evening. The Tehama Mobile Home Village Park a 55 and older community off Highway 99 and East Eight Mile Road. Residents say they have had no power since 10 p.m. Saturday night. Overnight heavy winds...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
SMUD dealing with a massive power outage
If you woke up this morning without power, you are not alone. Saturday night’s heavy wind and rains caused a massive power outage in the SMUD service area with over 320,000 SMUD customers without power due to 705 outages as of 5:30 am on Sunday. Rio Linda is the hardest hit with over 50,000 without power. SMUD lists almost 19,000 in the East Elk Grove area, but outages in Florin and South Sacramento are also affecting Elk Grove residents.
Thousands remain in the dark as another round of rain and wind approach
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people remain in the dark Sunday night after heavy winds knocked out power across the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District. The early morning storm knocked out power to 345,000 customers, and SMUD has restored power to all but 48,000 ahead of the next round of rain and wind.
'Relentless parade of atmospheric rivers': California hit by more storms, braces for possible floods
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people lost their lives as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week's storms could be even more dangerous.
San Joaquin County not included in federal emergency declaration to aid in storm response
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County was not included in the federal emergency declaration that included 18 other California counties that are being impacted by severe rain and winds. (Video above: Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County) The California Office of Emergency...
‘My mom is bedridden’: Sacramento power outages cause growing worry with another storm looming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As tens of thousands across Sacramento County remain without power, one family in South Oak Park doesn’t know where to turn. “My mom is bedridden, and we have no power and it’s cold inside my house,” said Barbara Chronister while standing outside her home where her 81-year-old mother lives.
Most Sacramento City schools expected to reopen Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District are still without power after the impacts of an earlier atmospheric river storm. The school district canceled classes for Monday due to the aftermath of high-speed winds overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. The winds toppled trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.
Northern California storm updates: Schools closing, Residents in Wilton ordered to evacuate
Ahead of strong winds from another storm sweeping through Northern California, some schools are making the decision to be closed Monday. These are the following schools and school districts that will be closed on Monday:. Sacramento City Unified School District. Stockton Unified School District. San Joaquin Delta College. Galt Joint...
Storm updates: Hundreds of thousands of Sacramento customers without power as powerful, dangerous winds slam into region
Another atmospheric river arrived in the Sacramento Valley and much of Northern California on Wednesday while the region is still recovering from a strong winter storm that struck New Year's Eve. CapRadio will be providing updates on the storms here. We also have resources available to help you through the...
Sacramento City school classes canceled Monday due to winter storm impacts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The return from winter break for Sacramento City Unified School District will be one day longer now. SCUSD canceled classes districtwide due to impacts from the winter storm Sunday morning and potential impacts that could still come. At least six schools are still without power and they don't have a timeline for full power restoration.
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms
President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
6 maps to help you get through this winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California braced for more stormy weather with rain beginning to sweep into the northern part the state on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California and the potential for road flooding and mudslides. Rain was...
More high winds, potential flooding ahead of atmospheric river storm for Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm train rolls on as a potentially dangerous flood situation could develop in the coming days. Another atmospheric river fueled cyclone is barreling towards California and this one is supplied by an abundance of moisture. Instability in the atmosphere also means a few thunderstorms will...
Wilton ranch prepares for next set of storms
WILTON, Calif. — Horse ranches and equestrian centers in Wilton spent Saturday afternoon completing the last of their preparations ahead of a new storm. The Wilton area and nearby Highway 99 saw flooding during the New Year's Eve storm just one week earlier. Mugleston Ranch & Equestrian Center in...
