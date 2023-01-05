Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
Peyton Hillis update, prayers needed
A Sunday morning update on Peyton Hillis reveals more prayers are needed for the former football star who is battling in a hospital in Florida.
College basketball analyst diagnoses what's wrong with Kentucky
There's no easy fix for Kentucky basketball right now. A preseason top-5 team, a humiliating 78-52 loss at No. 7 Alabama on Saturday dropped the Wildcats to 10-5. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for UK in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in 14 seasons under head coach John Calipari.
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night. But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?. Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early...
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout
Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide. The basketball world reacted to...
Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem
Razorbacks have Twitter devoted solely equipment team and it's worth the rabbit hole
Arkansas Football Coaching Salaries & Contract Details
Here's an updated look at Arkansas football coaching staff salaries and contracts. The latest news is that cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman is out at the UA.
247Sports
Transfer OT set to announce decision after visiting Vols, SEC rival
Another of Tennessee's targets in the NCAA transfer portal is ready to announce where he will continue his college career. Miami offensive tackle John Campbell posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he will reveal his transfer destination today at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell, who...
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
No. 6 LSU gymnastics team falls to No. 3 Utah in opener
The No. 6 LSU gymnastics team fell to No. 3 Utah on the road in their season opener by a final score of 197.275-196.775 on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Tigers 196.775 was the highest score earned in a road season opener in program history. “That was a...
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
Texas 'has contacted' Kentucky's John Calipari in coaching search following Chris Beard's firing
Texas is scurrying to figure out who will replace the once-suspended and now-fired Chris Beard, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has emerged as a major name to watch. In an update for VIP subscribers, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that “Texas has contacted Calipari through back channels.”. Both Texas...
Colorado's transfer class now ranks No. 1 nationally, overall class ranking is No. 22
The Buffaloes have now added 20 scholarship transfers, with former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher and former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil being the latest to announce their intention to join the herd. While only 12 of those CU additions have received a transfer rating on 247Sports so far, the Buffs' transfer class now ranks No. 1 in the nation.
247Sports
