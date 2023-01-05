ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The week in whoppers: MSNBC’s Jan. 6 disinfo, the Atlantic’s nutty economic spin and more

By Post Editorial Board
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions

Spot the difference:

“The pandemic has unleashed familiar forces of hate, fear and xenophobia that [Trump] always flames.”

— Then-candidate Joe Biden on then-President Donald Trump’s restrictions on travel from China, May 18, 2020

vs.

“[Team Biden] will require travelers from China show proof of negative COVID test”

The Post, Dec. 28

We say: Biden couldn’t resist blasting his predecessor as “xenophobic” after Trump fingered China for the coronavirus and imposed travel restrictions on Chinese passengers at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Yet Biden’s own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just imposed its own restrictions on Chinese travelers .

This report:
An article in The Atlantic claimed that the economy is actually improving in “major” ways.
NY Post composite / istock/ Getty Images

We say: What a bizarre attempt to make the economy look good. The Atlantic’s Annie Lowrey wants readers to brush aside inflation, looming recession and economic uncertainty and instead look more narrowly at “easing” inequality, slower growth in health-care costs and the fact that the nation has finally recovered the jobs it lost in the pandemic. Please. That’s like having Mrs. Lincoln praise the fine acting, directing and dialogue of the play the night Abe was shot.

This prediction:

“The next few decades will be the end of the kind of civilization we’re used to.”

Humanity is consuming 175 percent of what the earth can regenerate. Biologist Paul Erlich says that our current way of life is unsustainable. https://t.co/AwaKLZFGsj pic.twitter.com/MU1jHpuMwI

— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

We say: Stanford biologist Paul Ehrlich has been predicting the end of humanity ever since his spectacularly wrong 1968 book “The Population Bomb.” Yet for some reason (desperation for viewers?), CBS’s “60 Minutes” nonetheless thought it should let him spout more of his thoroughly debunked nonsense Sunday. (How fitting that its tweet misspelled Ehrlich’s name.)

This statement:

“It’s more than a problem of optics when Capitol officers are being killed.”

— MSNBC’s Rick Stengel on the Capitol riot, Monday

We say: Sorry, but no Capitol officers died during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. One officer, Brian Sicknick, did pass away the next day — but of natural causes .

This column:

The pillaging of Black communities in pursuit of the Black dollar is part of the premise of building wealth in America. https://t.co/zu8ZZmw1Au

— The Nation (@thenation) January 4, 2023

We say: The neurotic racial obsession at The Nation has left its writers with a view of America so out of touch with reality it almost makes The New York Times’ “1619 Project” look reasonable. ( Almost. ) Neither crypto sellers nor anyone else who markets to blacks are “pillaging” their communities. No one forces blacks — or whites — to invest in anything. As The Nation itself notes, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried personally lost a whopping $16 billion. In case the magazine hasn’t noticed, he’s white.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 1

