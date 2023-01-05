ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpZwM_0k4xt6Q500

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.

A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian.

In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.

“The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yb3hC_0k4xt6Q500
The building was constructed in 1967.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vzbQK_0k4xt6Q500
One of two bedrooms.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pvZ9_0k4xt6Q500
Special window covers filter the light.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HOfL_0k4xt6Q500
One of two bathrooms.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9oJq_0k4xt6Q500
The galley kitchen.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBuU0_0k4xt6Q500
A dining alcove.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fEn5M_0k4xt6Q500
There is wood flooring throughout.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcXaP_0k4xt6Q500
The apartment measures in at 1,135 square feet.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3957OH_0k4xt6Q500
The unit is very heavy on the wood paneling.
Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

Other unique features of the apartment include the light-filtering, moveable louvered window coverings found throughout; its spacious entrance with a built-in bar; and the two bedrooms located at the end of the unit, giving them additional privacy and the feeling that they’re in “a separate wing.”

The domicile also has a dining nook large enough that it could “be used as an office” — as well as central air and an ensuite dressing room in the primary bedroom, according to the listing . One of the bathrooms features a unique curved vanity, a marbled shelf, tiled walls and a patterned ceiling. The wood floors continue into the narrow galley kitchen and a good deal of the lighting is inset into the paneling.

The building — which dates to 1967 — boasts an elevator, a 24-hour doorman, a live-in super, bike storage, a laundry room and a courtyard. A wide brick structure, it’s a short walk from Union Square and across the street from a New School building.

