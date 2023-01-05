NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.

A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian.

In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.

“The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian said.

The building was constructed in 1967. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

One of two bedrooms. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

Special window covers filter the light. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

One of two bathrooms. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

The galley kitchen. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

A dining alcove. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

There is wood flooring throughout. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

The apartment measures in at 1,135 square feet. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

The unit is very heavy on the wood paneling. Allyson Lubow for The Corcoran Group

Other unique features of the apartment include the light-filtering, moveable louvered window coverings found throughout; its spacious entrance with a built-in bar; and the two bedrooms located at the end of the unit, giving them additional privacy and the feeling that they’re in “a separate wing.”

The domicile also has a dining nook large enough that it could “be used as an office” — as well as central air and an ensuite dressing room in the primary bedroom, according to the listing . One of the bathrooms features a unique curved vanity, a marbled shelf, tiled walls and a patterned ceiling. The wood floors continue into the narrow galley kitchen and a good deal of the lighting is inset into the paneling.

The building — which dates to 1967 — boasts an elevator, a 24-hour doorman, a live-in super, bike storage, a laundry room and a courtyard. A wide brick structure, it’s a short walk from Union Square and across the street from a New School building.