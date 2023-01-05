ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen blames Anderson Cooper for beef with Ryan Seacrest

By Erin Keller
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest’s rumored feud has officially been settled.

The 54-year-old Bravo host called into Seacrest’s “On Air” radio show Thursday morning to clear the air after the 48-year-old media mogul claimed Cohen ignored him on New Year’s Eve.

Both TV personalities hosted their own holiday specials from Times Square on Dec. 31.

“I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan,” Cohen started the phone call. “I got to tell you something: I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people,” he said, referring to his “Real Housewives” franchises.

“Well, we’re not. That’s the funny thing, that we are not,” Seacrest responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXp0F_0k4xt3lu00
Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31.
Getty Images for dick clark prod

The two revealed they met about 15 years ago and actually have been friends for a long time.

“We are both in Times Square together, really, we’re doing the same job for hours and hours, and we talk about it leading up to it,” the “American Idol” host claimed of his texting relationship with Cohen. “Literally the day of the show, we’re usually talking about weather.”

“It’s funny to think that some people think that you and I have this thing going on, which just isn’t true,” he added.

Cohen blamed his CNN co-host, Anderson Cooper, 55, for snubbing Seacrest during this year’s festivities.

“This is really an Anderson thing,” he explained. “I called Anderson and yelled at him on the radio yesterday. I was on my radio show yesterday, and I said, ‘You know, Anderson typically … when one of us sees Ryan behind us … one of us will nudge the other and say, ‘Hey, there’s Seacrest. Look, there’s Ryan,’ so the other one can make note and give a wave, and I said, ‘This year you did not do that! … Now look what you’ve done, Anderson.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ioo4U_0k4xt3lu00
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen pose for a selfie during the Times Square New Year’s Eve 2023 Celebration on Dec. 31.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhuxD_0k4xt3lu00
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest appear on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Sept. 21, 2017.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Seacrest and Cohen were able to laugh at that excuse, and Seacrest mentioned the three men should “cheers next year after the shows.”

Cohen tried to explain the order of events on his Sirius XM show Wednesday, even calling Cooper to clarify the New Year’s Eve greeting debacle.

“Oh, you’re gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest. I’m not stepping into this,” a displeased Cooper said.

The duo’s so-called beef ignited in November when Seacrest said , “it’s probably a good thing,” that CNN would not allow Cohen and Cooper to drink during this year’s special as Cohen drunkenly referred to Seacrest’s show’s performers as “a group of losers” the prior year.

