it would be nice to allow GPS. let's say you ate lost in the mountains..what are you supposed to say, help I'm lost? wouldn't GPS coordinates make sense?
I wasn't aware that China and India banned this; I wonder why? Satellite phones have been around for a long time but I thought it was only available in places like cruise ships and remote areas like say in Australia or New Zealand? I know it's always been very expensive and it will be interesting to see how and when and for how much this will cost for those in the US and those around the world. I have to say I'm not surprised that this service would only go out to premium smartphones first since the more expensive a newer phone the better chance they'll have the latest technology. This service would be most helpful for those living or visiting remote areas and sorely needed too.
These cellular companies aren't doing you a favor. They simply don't have a choice! They could've done this for customers years ago but chose not to out of greed. Now Elon Musk is releasing his phone and service which is satellite based and will literally destroy every service provider. If they don't get ahead of this, they get steamrolled and end up being Radio Shack.
