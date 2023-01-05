Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 9, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital– Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community.
Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center Welding Student Harlie Harred
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding student Harlie Harred of Sulphur Bluff is grinding on a backing strip during a recent class period. She is working toward certification in structural welding. To inquire about workforce or academic classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs campus, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris,...
Dan Wesley Allen
Dan Wesley Allen was born on August 25, 1939 in Boswell, Oklahoma to Edward Lee Allen and Lillian Naomi Hanselman. He was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers: Edward Lee Jr., Kenneth and David also by the mothers of his children Stormy Staton and Edwina Allen. Dan...
Inpatient Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Offered At CHRISTUS For Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. New Service offered: Peritoneal Dialysis. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur...
Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception
Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
Wildcats Soccer Takes Tuesday Off Before Heading to Palestine for Second Tournament
Coach Alexi Upton and his squad take a bit of a breather Tuesday before heading to Palestine this weekend for another tournament. This past weekend men’s soccer hosted a tourney, dubbed the 4A Elite Invitational, and the Wildcats performed very well. A round-robin, group-style tournament, Sulphur Springs played Caddo...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Jan. 9-13, 2023
MONDAY, Jan. 9 — BBQ Rope Sausage, Mac & Cheese and Baked Beans. TUESDAY, Jan. 10 — Ham & Potato Casserole, Normandy Vegetables and Pickled Beets. WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11 — Mexican Chicken Spaghetti, Green Beans and Corn. THURSDAY, Jan. 12 — Sloppy Jo Sandwiches, Coleslaw, Chips and...
Commissioners Court Appoints 2 To Civic Center Board, members of Regional SART Team
Hopkins County Commissioners Court appointed 2 to the Civic Center Board, approved SART Team recommendations, and noted that an agricultural lease had been re-signed. Also during the regular court meeting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Fire Marshal Andy Endsley gave an update about a public health nuisance abatement case. At the...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
Sulphur Springs ISD calls Jan. 4 Board of Trustees Work Session
Sulphur Springs ISD has called a special Board of Trustees work session, which will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in the board room of SSISD Administration Building, 631 Connally St. Dec. 12, 2022, Updates. Administrative Reports. At the regular December 2022 meeting, Sulphur Springs ISD Trustees approved...
Underwriters Sought For Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Project
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is seeking underwriters for one of its funding goals for the year. The funding priority is an educational program that the Hopkins County Hospital District’s EMS will make available to area teens to educate them on the risks of impaired driving.
Lady Cats Basketball Starts District Play 1-0, Continues Road Stand Tuesday
Coach Bryan Jones and his team picked up a big come-from-behind victory on Friday to begin district play. Sulphur Springs eked out a one-point win, 50-49 on Friday, Jan. 6 to start their district season 1-0. To start off a 10-game district season on the road is less than ideal....
Chamber Connection – Jan. 4, 2023: Awards Nominations Accepted Until Jan. 20; Banquet Tables & Tickets Available
Thanks to everyone who has mailed or emailed nominations for the superlative awards that will be given out at the annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Banquet on Feb. 16. Here are some tips for those who want to nominate individuals, businesses, groups or clubs for the awards....
Obituary – Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny”
A graveside service for Kay Miller Blanton “Nanny,” age 58, of Brashear, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Miller Grover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Blanton passed away on January 3, 2023.
William “Dub” Matheny
William “Dub” Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.
A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse
A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Jan. 3, 2023
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2023, presented to the City Council, in a Memorandum as well as aloud, the following monthly manager’s report:. CLAIMS. We had one workers compensation claim in December for a firefighter who fractured his ribs in a fall. We filed...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)
Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Happy New Year From Your County Extension Staff
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we ponder the events of 2022, there are many good things that took place, along with some not-so-good, but by-golly, we made it! I pray for a good start to 2023 and that you will look up from where your help comes. As I wrap up my columns for 2022, I’ll conclude with a final program summary – the 6th in a series!
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0