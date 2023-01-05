ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 9, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital– Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dan Wesley Allen

Dan Wesley Allen was born on August 25, 1939 in Boswell, Oklahoma to Edward Lee Allen and Lillian Naomi Hanselman. He was preceded in death by both parents and three brothers: Edward Lee Jr., Kenneth and David also by the mothers of his children Stormy Staton and Edwina Allen. Dan...
BOSWELL, OK
KSST Radio

Inpatient Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis Offered At CHRISTUS For Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. New Service offered: Peritoneal Dialysis. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital- Sulphur...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hicks To Be Honored Jan. 27 With Retirement Reception

Texas AgriLife Extension Agent Johanna Hicks will be honored with a retirement reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Office, hosted by Hopkins County Master Wellness Volunteers. All are invited to attend. Hicks has dedicated 27 years of service to...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Grasslands, forests, and wetlands teeming with wildlife await you on this amazing road trip from Dallas to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. This road trip is relatively short, which is perfect for a short getaway as it packs a punch with vineyards, beautiful lakes and many outdoor activity opportunities. The 190-mile road...
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Kay Miller Blanton "Nanny"

A graveside service for Kay Miller Blanton "Nanny," age 58, of Brashear, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Miller Grover Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Blanton passed away on January 3, 2023.
BRASHEAR, TX
KSST Radio

William "Dub" Matheny

William "Dub" Matheny, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Como, Texas. William was born on October 16, 1940, in Coleman, Texas, to parents, Horace and Tennessee Matheny. William is survived by his daughters, Teresa Moore and husband Christopher of Antlers, Oklahoma, Karen Dalton and husband Phillip...
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Notice – Odie B. "Bodie" Bozeman Jr.

A funeral service for Odie B. "Bodie" Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Woman Accused Of Pulling A Handgun On Her Spouse

A 53-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was accused Thursday evening of pulling a handgun on her spouse, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson, Ryan Reed, Bobby Osornio, Thomas Patterson and Josh Davis, along with Sgt. Scott Davis responded to a complaint of a male having a gun pulled on him that called in to dispatchers around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Upon arrival at the State Highway 19 north residence where the incident was alleged to have occurred, deputies contacted the alleged male victim.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jan 6)

Paris Police arrested Jessica Nicole Allen, 34, of Paris, in the 900-block of Pine Bluff on a felony Hopkins County probation violation warrant at 9:45 Thursday morning. Allen is on probation for possessing a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Allen was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Happy New Year From Your County Extension Staff

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we ponder the events of 2022, there are many good things that took place, along with some not-so-good, but by-golly, we made it! I pray for a good start to 2023 and that you will look up from where your help comes. As I wrap up my columns for 2022, I'll conclude with a final program summary – the 6th in a series!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

