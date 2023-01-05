Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last July, a farm in Columbiana County suffered a devastating loss. Three barns caught fire and dozens of livestock died. But now, the family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start. Whiteleather Farms celebrated 100 years on land...
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
WFMJ.com
Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
WYTV.com
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County home called a complete loss after morning fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The lone occupant was able to get out unharmed after a fire sparked at a Piney Fork home on Monday morning. The call came in around 6:11 with reports of a home on fire along County Road 11. When units arrived, they found the home...
WFMJ.com
EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College
Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
WFMJ.com
Hunters find human remains in Columbiana Co.
A skull was found in Columbiana County on Sunday after hunters found the skull in the woods near McCormick Run between State Route 518 and Glasgow road in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a human skull, and the body was also located nearby. The body...
Residents escape Warren house fire
Crews were called to the home in the 800 block of Swallow St. SW around 4:50 a.m.
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
When will egg prices come down?
The price of eggs is coming down, but real savings won't be seen at the dairy case for a while.
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Local auto dealers talk about sales, inventory and customers
Some dealers who spoke to WKBN 27 First News said it really wasn't all that bad.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations.
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WFMJ.com
Gina DeGenova elected as Mahoning County Prosecutor
Interim Mahoning County Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been elected as the permanent Mahoning County Prosecutor Saturday afternoon. DeGenova won against Brad Gessner and will continue filling the shoes of former Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains who retired in November of and had previously chosen her to fill his role as interim prosecutor.
WFMJ.com
Emails: Austintown Trustee questions location of event designed to remove him from office
A petition to remove Austintown trustee Steve Kent from his position gained more than 600 signatures during a drive-thru event at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial on January 2nd. According to an email exchange between Austintown trustees a few days before that event and first obtained by the MLO Bros. Podcast in a public records request, Kent asked if the group was given permission to set up at the memorial and if not, to advise them they can't set up on township property and they would need to move.
WFMJ.com
Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle
The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
A multi-million dollar investment in the Ohio Valley could bring in billions of dollars
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar investment could lead to billions at the Weirton Frontier Crossings. Many are calling Form Energy’s announcement a catalyst for much more business in the Northern Panhandle. After a search of 500 sites in 16 states, Form Energy ultimately decided to set up shop in Weirton. With the West Virginia […]
