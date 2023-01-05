ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Police reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday unveiled how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis and Mayor Tito Brown hosted a press conference to announce the start of a new public safety initiative that will deter drivers from speeding in school zones.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors

(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College

Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hunters find human remains in Columbiana Co.

A skull was found in Columbiana County on Sunday after hunters found the skull in the woods near McCormick Run between State Route 518 and Glasgow road in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a human skull, and the body was also located nearby. The body...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

Gina DeGenova elected as Mahoning County Prosecutor

Interim Mahoning County Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been elected as the permanent Mahoning County Prosecutor Saturday afternoon. DeGenova won against Brad Gessner and will continue filling the shoes of former Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains who retired in November of and had previously chosen her to fill his role as interim prosecutor.
WFMJ.com

Emails: Austintown Trustee questions location of event designed to remove him from office

A petition to remove Austintown trustee Steve Kent from his position gained more than 600 signatures during a drive-thru event at the Austintown 9/11 Memorial on January 2nd. According to an email exchange between Austintown trustees a few days before that event and first obtained by the MLO Bros. Podcast in a public records request, Kent asked if the group was given permission to set up at the memorial and if not, to advise them they can't set up on township property and they would need to move.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle

The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
NEW CASTLE, PA

