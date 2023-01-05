Read full article on original website
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
Wisconsin Bald Eagle Drags Big Ol’ Carp To Shore For A Feast
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean… it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
