A few clouds to start Saturday with more chances of sunshine by the afternoon
Saturday, a few lingering snow flurries for our ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county at times. Otherwise, we start out with a few clouds in the morning hours. By the afternoon, the clouds should clear more and it should be a partly sunny afternoon with highs near the 40 mark! We will have more clouds return overnight as the next weather system approaches.
Greenbrier East Men's Soccer Looking For Sponsors
Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of an old coal-fired...
