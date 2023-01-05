Saturday, a few lingering snow flurries for our ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county at times. Otherwise, we start out with a few clouds in the morning hours. By the afternoon, the clouds should clear more and it should be a partly sunny afternoon with highs near the 40 mark! We will have more clouds return overnight as the next weather system approaches.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO