News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we are celebrating Kaci Scott, a kindergarten teacher at Lockeland Design Center in Nashville. Parents say she is an incredibly creative teacher and musician, writing songs to help keep students excited to learn. Peers say her positive impact is seen year after year as students meet and exceed academic, social and emotional goals. So, we honor Kaci Scott as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO