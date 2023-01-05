ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Recall Roundup: Jan. 9, 2023

NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located

(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NME

Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville

Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Educator of the Week: Kaci Scott

News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we are celebrating Kaci Scott, a kindergarten teacher at Lockeland Design Center in Nashville. Parents say she is an incredibly creative teacher and musician, writing songs to help keep students excited to learn. Peers say her positive impact is seen year after year as students meet and exceed academic, social and emotional goals. So, we honor Kaci Scott as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect charged in short-term rental shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville rental home

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen charged after shooting at short-term rental

NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot

Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

