WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
WKRN
Recall Roundup: Jan. 9, 2023
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Teen from Murfreesboro Safely Located
(Rutherford County, TN) A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother on December 29, 2022 in Murfreesboro has been safely located. MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS News on Monday morning (Jan. 9, 2023) that the teen has been returned to the custody of her parents.
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
NME
Grammy-winning recording engineer shot and killed by SWAT team in Nashville
Grammy-winning recording engineer Mark Capps was shot and killed by a SWAT team in Nashville on Thursday (January 5). A spokesperson said the producer was killed by a SWAT team after brandishing a gun in his doorway, after police responded to an incident in which he allegedly held his wife and stepdaughter captive at gunpoint, as Variety reports.
WKRN
Educator of the Week: Kaci Scott
News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we are celebrating Kaci Scott, a kindergarten teacher at Lockeland Design Center in Nashville. Parents say she is an incredibly creative teacher and musician, writing songs to help keep students excited to learn. Peers say her positive impact is seen year after year as students meet and exceed academic, social and emotional goals. So, we honor Kaci Scott as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
WKRN
Suspect charged in short-term rental shooting in East Nashville
WKRN
Ramp closed after deadly crash on Briley Parkway
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
WKRN
Arrest made after deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville rental home
WKRN
Teen charged after shooting at short-term rental
radionwtn.com
Drug Arrest In Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A Clarksville man was arrested on drug charges in the Stewat County Courthouse parking lot. 60-year-old Everett Freeze told deputies he was there to meet with his probation officer. Meth and hydrocodone pills were hidden in the battery box of the vehicle, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.
Two teens brought to hospital after almost drowning in Robertson County creek
Two teenage girls nearly drowned Sunday afternoon when one of them fell into a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds and the other one jumped in to save her.
2 arrested, others sought in connection with deadly shooting, robbery at East Nashville short-term rental
Two people have been arrested and others are being sought in connection with Sunday morning's deadly shooting at a short-term rental townhome in East Nashville.
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
SWAT kills Grammy-winning sound engineer near Nashville
Metro police are investigating following a shooting in Hermitage.
