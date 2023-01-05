Logistics Plus continues donation drive to support Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine continues, the support from the local community continues too.

Logistics Plus is still working to help the war-torn country. They said with all the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, there is a massive need for generators and warm clothes.

They have opened all of their warehouses for collections and have recently started a donation fund.

“Any funds that we are able to raise, we will purchase the generators, the battery packs, and we will ship them for free to Ukraine and to different locations that need it the most,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO, Logistics Plus.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Ostapyak added that the new donations fund is similar to a GoFundMe page. They will accept anything from cash to credit cards to checks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.