ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Video: Mainly dry before a storm system passes through NH this week

We start the work week fairly quiet, and end it with a storm system Thursday/Friday. A developing storm will pass well to the south of New England today. We will stay mainly dry (few flurries in southern NH), but it will throw some thicker clouds into far southern New Hampshire. Highs should reach the 30s to low 40's south with a light westerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Bright skies for Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nice stretch of weather continues with brighter skies returning today. While the work week stays mostly quiet, it could turn active again toward Thursday/Friday. Finally, we'll have a day with full sunshine to close the weekend. High temperatures should climb into the mid and upper...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Quiet day with rain, snow later this week in New Hampshire

We start the work week fairly quiet, and end it with a storm system Thursday/Friday. A developing storm will pass well to the south of New England today. We will stay dry and mix sunshine with clouds drifting in from the west. Highs should reach the 30s to low 40's south with a light westerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.9 HOM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, 94.9 WHOM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
104.5 The Team

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Quiet stretch, then active late-week

After an active week of weather, with precipitation nearly everyday, a quieter pattern is expected as high pressure systems move over the region. On Sunday a Canadian high will slide in, providing sunshine and seasonable temps in the 30s. Overnight into Monday, a weather system will approach the area from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. It all started about 20 years ago when all the trees lining the street in Marie Ambusk’s neighborhood mysteriously died after a windstorm. Confused, Ambusk asked an arborist who pointed to root collar disorder, a defect within the trees’ roots.
VERMONT STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
MAINE STATE
The Valley Reporter

Southern rescues send dogs north

Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH Fish and Game celebrates K-9 units

How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. The Rutland City Police Department has rolled out body cameras for all uniformed officers. Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

In The Garden: Bird feeders

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says putting a bird feeder is a great way to support our wildlife during winter months. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us some ways to bolster our birds on this week’s In The Garden.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs

Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. Loving what you do for work is a treat, and for Jericho’s Amber Farr, the job is pretty sweet. Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST. South Burlington’s...
VERMONT STATE
94.9 HOM

Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in New Hampshire?

As Granite Staters, we consider ourselves pretty hearty folks. We stick it out during the dark cold winter months because they make the spring, summer, and fall that much sweeter. I have tried living somewhere that doesn't experience four seasons and you know what? It's not for me! And when you live in New England, sometimes you even get to experience all four seasons in one day! Now that's a wild ride.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as senator

How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire. Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras. Updated: 5 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Sunny with a high of 40, clear overnight

Today: Mostly sunny. High Near 40 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable. Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: W 5-10 mph. Tuesday: Some sun. High 36 Winds: NW 5-10...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy