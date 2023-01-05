Read full article on original website
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
Fiddlers Association looking to find new members
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northeast Fiddlers Association put on one of their monthly fiddle jams in Berlin Sunday. The almost 75-year-old club had to take a short hiatus from meetups during the pandemic, but has been picking back up again... and they are hoping to see more people join.
Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cats from around the country and around the world have turned up to the The Fancy Felines cat show at the Hilton doubletree in South Burlington. Organizers say 127 cats were registered this year. Even a couple cats from France and Switzerland came for the fun. Lots of cat breeds were in attendance but one that really caught our eye was the sheep-like Selkirk Rex. We talked with one of the breeders of this curly-haired kitty to learn more about where their fur came from.
Rutland City Police start wearing body cameras
How a Vermont startup is getting to the root of tree root problems. A Vermont startup wants to help trees live longer, healthier lives by using technology. Police pups are getting props for a busy year in New Hampshire. Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as senator. Updated:...
Welch returns to Vermont for first full week as senator
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session has started in Washington, D.C., and Vermont’s congressional delegation is already busy at work. After days of unrest, new members of the House of Representatives were sworn in, which makes this Becca Balint’s first Monday as a congresswoman. The Senate didn’t...
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
Auditions underway for Lyric Theatre musical
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Production at the Lyric Theatre Company in South Burlington is starting to look more like it did pre-COVID with some minor adjustments. “You know I think of Lyric as not coming back out, but just coming out stronger,” Co-Director Freda Tutt said. Lyric is...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
Old Hinesburg church could have new future as community gathering space
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Hinesburg officials say their town needs a community gathering space. Now, one local group is on a mission to make that happen. To many in Hinesburg, one old building just looks like an abandoned structure in the middle of town. But a small community group is trying to change that.
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
#13 UVM earns shutout win over #9 Providence
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to two goals from first year Lara Beecher and a shutout from Jessie McPherson, 13th-ranked Vermont women’s hockey earned a top-10 win over #9 Providence on Friday. Catch the highlights, and hear from Beecher on her impressive second goal, in the video above.
6 weeks, 1 bed, 10 lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis
The Journey to Recovery Community Center quietly launched a peer-supported overnight “social detox” service over the holidays. The program is already having an impact in Orleans County and is drawing attention statewide. Read the story on VTDigger here: 6 weeks, 1 bed, 10 lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis.
Vermont high school and college sports! - 1/6/23
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The barn and the hardwood provided good comfort for Vermont sports fans on Friday night, see how your favorite team fared on the NBC5 Friday Night Sports Desk!. Girls' Basketball:. - Mount Mansfield Union Cougars vs. South Burlington Wolves. - St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers vs. Burlington Seahorses.
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Woman, 42, found dead in Burlington
Burlington, VT – Burlington police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found early Sunday. Burlington police say officers responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found Amber G. Monty dead at 603 Riverside Drive. Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, the department said, and detectives were brought in to continue investigating.
