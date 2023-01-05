Demolition has begun for Treasure Lake ski lodge

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Demolition has begun, and with it comes a new hope for a ski lodge in DuBois.

A new ski lodge, over 5,000 square feet, is what the new owners are hoping to build. Workers are tearing down the dilapidated structure this week, making way for a new structure.

The building will also include a bar and restaurant, as well as an indoor and outdoor venue.

The new building is expected to be completed in 2024.

A group of community members purchased the property last year. The ownership is made up of Krissy Gasbarre, Benjamin Vrobel, Dom Varacallo, Dr. Matt Varacello and Dr. Chris Varacello.

