Tom Brady says he's ready to play in regular-season finale

The main topic around the NFL this week has been the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin's been hospitalized since Monday night when he suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin's condition is reportedly improving.

The other piece of good news following his injury is the meteoric rise in donations to Hamlins "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" gofundme account. Opened in 2020 with an original goal of raising $2,500, the fund has gone over the $7 million mark as of early Thursday evening.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a $10,000 donation to the fund. He addressed the media for the first time after Thursday's practice.

"I sure hope he recovers. Hopefully, nobody takes anything for granted," Brady said. "This is a very challenging sport, a very physical sport. We have a great deal of respect for one another and the people that try and play it. It’s a very tough incident for all of us to grasp. He’s obviously a great young man, and we all hope he recovers."

Brady, 45, has never had a losing record as a full-time starter in the NFL.

The Bucs are 8-8 this season, and they clinched the NFC South with last week's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday's game in Atlanta has no effect on Tampa Bay's playoff position.

They'll host their opening-round playoff game, but their opponent is yet to be determined. It appears head coach Todd Bowles will play the majority of his starters, including Brady. He wasn't specific on how much playing time they'd get.

Brady acknowledges that there's a risk of injury every week, but he still wants to go out and play at a high level.

"Every game’s important," Brady explained. "For one reason or another. I don’t care- spring practice is important. Offseason workouts are important. Everything’s important. So, to minimize the importance of a game makes no sense to me."

Head coach Todd Bowles will make decisions about playing time, but offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich welcomes all the work his squad can get.

"I think reps are so big in this league. Especially with the practice schedule that we have," Leftwich said after Thursday's practice. "It’s not as physical as it’s been before. So as many of those communication, game reps that you can get… I think the better."

Tampa Bay and Atlanta kick off at 1 P.M. Sunday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.