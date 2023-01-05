Read full article on original website
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023
It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
Wbaltv.com
Council considers increasing fine to $1K for businesses that serve minors during school hours
Crime in Baltimore is having an impact at City Hall in the form of a new bill that takes aim at businesses. According to the bill's sponsor, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, D-District 8, the legislation has been in the works for quite some time, but the quintuple shooting last week that left a high school student dead added urgency to getting it passed.
lionstale.org
Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?
Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
getnews.info
Liberty Auto Center Becomes the Go-To Maryland State Inspection Spot for Maryland Drivers
Liberty Auto Center is among the leading American auto repair maintenance shops, offering premium auto repair, Maryland state inspection, oil changes, brake repair, engine performance tune-up, and a broad range of other auto services. People who recently relocated to Maryland or have bought a new car are obliged to have...
wypr.org
Ben Jealous: "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free"
You may know Ben Jealous as a civil-rights leader -- former president of the NAACP, its youngest president ever when he was named in 2008. You may know him as the Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland in 2018, who failed to unseat incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. Maybe you know that Jealous was born and grew up in California -- in part because his African-American mother and white father left Baltimore after they married; interracial marriage was not legal in Maryland until 1967.
Wbaltv.com
Some police concerned over state law that prevents youth from facing certain charges
Some Maryland police departments are expressing concerns over a new state law that prevents a child younger than 13 from being charged with certain crimes. The law precludes youth from being charged with crimes that involve assault, weapons violations and drugs, among other charges. Last year, children under the age...
Wbaltv.com
Applications open for Youthworks summer jobs program in Baltimore
Applications are now open for Baltimore's Youthworks program, aiming to give teens and young adults real world work experience. Joining us with more is program manager Dr. S. Rasheem, who will tell us about the basics for this program.
wypr.org
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is law, but what does that mean for the average student?
Editor's Note: Please click on the audio above to listen. It’s been years in the works. Countless hours of meetings. Days worth of impassioned testimony. Late night community listening sessions. Thousands of people using their voices to all ask for one plan, one path forward. Everyone in the room...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
Wbaltv.com
Residents advocating for better AED access in Harford County
JOPPATOWNE, Md. — Residents in Joppatowne are advocating for better access to first-aid equipment in their community as they held a session to teach people how to use lifesaving devices. The group is highlighting just how vital it is to know what to do in an emergency. On Saturday,...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Ranked 19th in WalletHub’s ‘2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family’ List
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. Maryland was ranked 19th overall, coming in at 8th place for ‘affordability’ and 10th place for ‘education & child care.’
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Dealing with depression and pregnancy
TOWSON, Md. — Having a baby can bring on all sorts of emotions from happiness and joy to anxiety and stress. Sometimes it can result in something more serious, depression. That's our "Maryland Peace of Mind" topic and joining us is Melanie Dowell, who goes by "Lanny." She is a doula manager and parent education coordinator at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Wbaltv.com
Mayor calls for removal of BOPA CEO after announcement of MLK Day parade's cancellation
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is calling for the removal of the CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts after it announced the cancellation of the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. Video above: Hundreds in Baltimore honor MLK's legacy with service, parade (2020) The mayor sent...
