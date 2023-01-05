ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Area leaders have high hopes for upcoming Session 2023

It's time to take a look ahead to Session 2023 as there are just three days away from the start of the next session of the Maryland General Assembly. Area leaders say safety is on everyone's mind, but it's definitely not the only issue expected to be at the forefront of discussions this session.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
BALTIMORE, MD
lionstale.org

Pro/Con: should marijuana be legal in Maryland?

Even though marijuana is currently illegal in Maryland, it is incredibly easy to find. Whether it is legalized or not, there will always be alleyways that reek of weed and teenagers who find access to the drug. Through the legalization of recreational marijuana, Maryland can ensure that adults access marijuana through safe and legal avenues.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Ben Jealous: "Never Forget Our People Were Always Free"

You may know Ben Jealous as a civil-rights leader -- former president of the NAACP, its youngest president ever when he was named in 2008. You may know him as the Democrat candidate for governor of Maryland in 2018, who failed to unseat incumbent Republican Larry Hogan. Maybe you know that Jealous was born and grew up in California -- in part because his African-American mother and white father left Baltimore after they married; interracial marriage was not legal in Maryland until 1967.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Residents advocating for better AED access in Harford County

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — Residents in Joppatowne are advocating for better access to first-aid equipment in their community as they held a session to teach people how to use lifesaving devices. The group is highlighting just how vital it is to know what to do in an emergency. On Saturday,...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Peace of Mind: Dealing with depression and pregnancy

TOWSON, Md. — Having a baby can bring on all sorts of emotions from happiness and joy to anxiety and stress. Sometimes it can result in something more serious, depression. That's our "Maryland Peace of Mind" topic and joining us is Melanie Dowell, who goes by "Lanny." She is a doula manager and parent education coordinator at Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan commemorate 120 years of Korean immigration to the U.S.

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on January 5 hosted his final Korean-American Day Reception at the State House. The governor was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, General Counsel Sei-Choong Kwon from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and distinguished leaders from Maryland’s Korean-American community to commemorate 120 years since the first Korean immigrants came to the United States in 1903.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy