Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Man wanted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend in Prince George's County located, arrested in Florida
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County in 2021, has been located and arrested in Florida, police said. The homicide dates back to Dec. 17, 2021, around 10:45 p.m., when officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Leah Court, off of Auth Road, in Camp Springs. At the location, responding officers found the victim, later identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Page, of Capitol Heights, unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trans woman dead in Northeast DC stabbing, police say
WASHINGTON — A transgender woman is dead after she was found stabbed early Saturday. Police in D.C. have launched a homicide investigation to find who is responsible. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were flagged down by neighbors in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street Northeast near the intersection of Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. The Fifth District officers conducted a welfare check, and found the victim, identified by police as 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack, suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
Police investigate armed robbery of ATM outside bank in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after masked men used guns to rob an ATM outside of a bank in Hyattsville, Monday afternoon. According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank on East-West Highway.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at bar in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Golf club-wielding woman arrested after threatening people in McDonald's in Stafford, deputies say
STAFFORD, Va. — A woman wielding a golf club in a North Stafford fast food restaurant was arrested Saturday afternoon after causing a disturbance, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to a McDonald's, located at 303 Town Center Boulevard, off Richmond Highway, around 2:15 p.m. after receiving...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
Family of a transgender woman killed in Ivy City heartbroken
WASHINGTON — Police have identified the transgender woman who was found dead on Saturday as Jasmine "Star" Mack. "She loved everybody," said Mack's sister Pamela Witherspoon, who told WUSA9 that she would miss her sister dearly. "Most of all I'm gonna miss her saying I love you sister, I...
Mayor, other DC leaders react to shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — Multiple District leaders have shared their feelings about the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood this weekend. DC Police officers found Karon Blake on Quincy Street Northeast, near Michigan Avenue Northeast, around 4 a.m. Saturday. Officer determined a man living in the...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for the Illegal Possession and Distribution of Firearms and Drugs
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Dwight Luis Clarke, age 32, of Germantown, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Clarke admitted that he sold crack cocaine and seven firearms, including five privately manufactured firearms, known as “ghost guns” to an undercover law enforcement officer.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC homeowner shoots, kills 13-year-old after claiming he was breaking into cars
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a homeowner who claimed the boy was breaking into vehicles in a Northeast D.C. neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of Quincy Street, not...
rockvillenights.com
Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville
Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A child was abducted by a family member described by police as suffering from mental illness in Glen Burnie on Tuesday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the abduction in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane at approximately 7:00 a.m. “After conducting an investigation, officers discovered that a juvenile female had been abducted by a relative who may be suffering from a mental illness,” AACPD reported. “As a result of the relative’s statements referring to leaving the country, the officer coordinated with local law enforcement agencies in order to locate the suspect and child.” In The post Child abducted by ‘mentally ill’ relative, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Md. man sentenced for abducting, raping, and fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 1982
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of a woman over 40 years ago. According to a news release from the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 29, 1982, 28-year-old Laney Lee McGadney walked to a grocery store in the Owen Brown Village Center from her Columbia apartment when witnesses said they saw her being abducted near Oakland Mills Road. Hours later, McGadney’s body was reportedly found in a vacant lot.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0