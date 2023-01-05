Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
KMOV
Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.
FOX2now.com
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
FOX2now.com
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
starvedrock.media
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
KMOV
East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Man pleads guilty to deadly Illinois bank robbery
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A St. Louis man pled guilty Thursday for his role in a 2021 East St. Louis bank robbery that left a security guard dead. Jaylan Quinn, 23, entered a plea in federal court on Wednesday, according to Fox News. Quinn and Andrew Brinkley, 21, entered East St. Louis’ First […]
St. Louis Man Goes on Trial for 3 Carjackings in a Single Day
Drew Hamilton Clark, 37, faces a slew of state and federal charges
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. It happened at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road. Police were called to a home for shots fired and a welfare check.
KSDK
Fire at vacant warehouse in East St. Louis
A vacant warehouse in East St. Louis caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters are still working to find the cause.
americanmilitarynews.com
Woman tracked down her stolen car and killed 2 in gas station shootout, police say
A St. Louis, Missouri-area woman appears to have taken matters into her own hands after her car was stolen, tracking her car down and killing two people in a shootout. Now she’s facing murder charges. Police arrested 35-year-old Demesha Coleman in connection with a shootout at a Speedie Gas...
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
Missouri death row inmate produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 had produced statements that he was 1800 miles away when the slayings took place. Leonard Taylor, 45, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 7 for allegedly killing […]
FOX2now.com
Procession held for off-duty St. Louis Co. officer killed in murder-suicide
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday. Procession held for off-duty St. Louis Co. officer …. An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday. With help from A Perfect...
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
KFVS12
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. According to a Facebook post from the Mount Vernon Police Department, they have responded to several reports involving guns or gunshots fired in recent weeks. They say they identified a group...
KMOV
Substance-involved deaths are up in St. Louis County; man shares his overdose story and road to recovery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Overdose deaths in the St. Louis region are trending down after a significant increase during the pandemic. Overall, substance-involved deaths are up compared to five years ago. According to St. Louis County’s Substance Use Action Plan, the increase in stimulant-involved deaths has increased more...
Comments / 1