Saint Louis, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with bringing gun to St. Louis school

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with bringing a gun to a school in south St. Louis. The Post-Dispatch reported Monday that the 19-year-old man, Quinton C. Benson Jr., was charged Saturday with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested Friday after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2now.com

78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis

Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. 78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis. Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon

A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple times. It's the second murder in St. Louis City so far this year. Man shot and killed in north St. Louis City Saturday …. A man in north St. Louis died Sunday afternoon after being shot multiple...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
starvedrock.media

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old East St. Louis resident. Police...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

East St. Louis fraternity teaches young men about law enforcement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Learning about law enforcement was a focus for some young men in the Metro East on Sunday. The East St. Louis chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity provided mentorship to a group of young African-Americans. Sunday’s meeting focused on legal rights and proper interactions with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS – At 9:46 a.m. on January 7, 2023, at approximately 9:46 a.m., the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 7400 block of State Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, a 35-year-old male from East St. Louis, was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KOLR10 News

Missouri death row inmate produces new alibi in quadruple slaying

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 had produced statements that he was 1800 miles away when the slayings took place. Leonard Taylor, 45, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Feb. 7 for allegedly killing […]
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023

A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL

