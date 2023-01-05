ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO