Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Student was rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner was told her organs were failing
Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight before collapsing after two bites of Christmas dinner.
Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school
It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails
Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
Girl, four, dies from sepsis following 'missed opportunities' at hospitals
Eva Hayden was rushed to Alder Hey in Liverpool after she collapsed just weeks after Christmas in January 2020. Despite best attempts by her father and paramedics to resuscitate her, she died.
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
Family Has Lived in the Centre of a Roundabout for Over 40 Years
For more than 40 years, a Welsh family has called a bustling roundabout their home. While they claim the unique location "doesn't bother" them, they admit that it's a pain to schedule deliveries since delivery drivers can never find their house.
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Six women arrested over death of one-year-old boy at nursery
The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident.West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the toddler’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection.Fairytales Day Nursery in Bourne Street, Dudley, was closed by Ofsted, along with other linked premises, on December 14, after the watchdog said “children may be at risk of harm” and suspended its registration.The police said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter...
Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving
The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Bryan Kohberger’s childhood friends claim he was a bully and used heroin in high school
Former high school classmates of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho have alleged that suspected killer Brian Kohberger was bullied before becoming a bully himself and allegedly using heroin.The former classmates made the comments on an upcoming episode of 48 Hours titled “The Idaho Student Murders” set to premiere Saturday on Paramount+.One former classmate knew Mr Kohberger in college at Washington State University, and recalled him being opinionated but otherwise "comfortable around other people,” according to a CBS News report about the episode."He was very quick to offer his opinion and thoughts," Mr...
Woman shares shocking video as her elderly mum is left waiting nine hours in an ambulance
A woman has shared a shocking video of the nine-hour wait her elderly mum was forced to endure in an ambulance. Irene, aged 84, was forced to wait in the vehicle because there were no beds available when she arrived at Torbay Hospital in Torquay at 8.30 am on 30 December.
Police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher in a classroom at a Virginia elementary school: reports
Police told reporters the shooting at Richneck Elementary School "was not accidental." The teacher is currently in critical condition, per reports.
A professor asked students to send photos of their dogs doing classwork. It quickly got out of hand.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. It has since been updated. The start of a new semester of school always brings with it a never-ending list of things to remember. From a barrage of new names to important assignment dates and other tedious details—it's a challenge for both students and professors. This was what prompted Dr. Marie-Amélie George to come up with an adorable hack to help remember her students' names. She asked them to send photos of their pets doing homework. "Well, when we start at the beginning of the semester, I tell them what the class is going to be about. And then I tell them a little bit about me," she told Good Morning America about how it all started.
