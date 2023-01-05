ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WLWT 5

Buffalo Bills provide updated statement on Damar Hamlin's condition as he continues recovery

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills released the latest update on the condition of Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game in Cincinnati. According a statement from the team, Hamlin "is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition." The statement continued, saying Hamlin "continues...
WLWT 5

Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' shirts with proceeds benefiting UC Trauma Center

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is using the past week as an opportunity to give back following his cardiac arrest on Monday night in a game at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, who doctors say is showing continued progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest, tweeted "We All Won" on Saturday, a reference to the first question he asked doctors.
WLWT 5

Greater Cincinnati stepping up this week for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — This has been a long couple of days for everyone across Greater Cincinnati, but this moment has brought out the best in the city. As we head into Sunday with positive news, people are paying it forward and reaching out to each other. "I've always been proud...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

NFL Players Association alumni showing support for Damar Hamlin

The gates outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have been wrapped in Buffalo Bills blue and red. From balloons, to cards and posters, the thoughts and prayers of football fans reflect the spirit of the city and Bengal nation. But beyond these images and candles, which have become a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals fans pack 'The Jungle' for regular season finale vs. Ravens

A fired-up Who Dey Nation packed The Jungle on Sunday for the final regular season game, watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16. Hours before kickoff, fans stalked the gates of Paycor Stadium and turned the tailgating lots into a sea of orange and black. Many people let their...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy