Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
WLWT 5
Buffalo Bills provide updated statement on Damar Hamlin's condition as he continues recovery
On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills released the latest update on the condition of Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game in Cincinnati. According a statement from the team, Hamlin "is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition." The statement continued, saying Hamlin "continues...
WLWT 5
UC Medical Center health care providers honored before Week 18 game for on-field care of Hamlin
At the Cincinnati Bengals home game Sunday afternoon, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s health care providers, who were part of the on-field response in support of Damar Hamlin this past Monday night, were recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the singing of the national anthem. “On behalf...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin selling 'Did We Win?' shirts with proceeds benefiting UC Trauma Center
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is using the past week as an opportunity to give back following his cardiac arrest on Monday night in a game at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin, who doctors say is showing continued progress in his recovery from cardiac arrest, tweeted "We All Won" on Saturday, a reference to the first question he asked doctors.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati stepping up this week for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — This has been a long couple of days for everyone across Greater Cincinnati, but this moment has brought out the best in the city. As we head into Sunday with positive news, people are paying it forward and reaching out to each other. "I've always been proud...
WLWT 5
NFL Players Association alumni showing support for Damar Hamlin
The gates outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have been wrapped in Buffalo Bills blue and red. From balloons, to cards and posters, the thoughts and prayers of football fans reflect the spirit of the city and Bengal nation. But beyond these images and candles, which have become a...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin posts photo from hospital bed and live-tweets Bills game a week after on-field collapse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted a photo of himself on social media Sunday that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and rooting on his teammates less than a week after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse. "GAMETIME!!!" Hamlin wrote in the post. The...
WLWT 5
Damar Hamlin watching, live-tweeting Bills-Patriots game from hospital room
CINCINNATI — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is continuing his recovery from cardiac arrest at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Sunday and is cheering on his teammates from the hospital. Hamlin posted a picture to his Instagram Sunday afternoon before his Bills took on the New England...
WLWT 5
Bengals fans pack 'The Jungle' for regular season finale vs. Ravens
A fired-up Who Dey Nation packed The Jungle on Sunday for the final regular season game, watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Ravens 27-16. Hours before kickoff, fans stalked the gates of Paycor Stadium and turned the tailgating lots into a sea of orange and black. Many people let their...
WLWT 5
Demand for Bengals tickets, gear builds along with fan excitement for playoff game
CINCINNATI — Ticket demand is strong, confidence is even stronger, and the excitement is building for prime time Wild Card Sunday in Cincinnati. Fans are as lit as last Monday night's light show that preceded the Bengals-Bills game. According to the front office, you can expect another light show...
