Read full article on original website
Casper
3d ago
my mind doesn't have the ability to comprehend how anyone can hurt somebody so precious and beautiful! I can't understand it
Reply
12
Roland vick
4d ago
I'm sure he will have .some sorry excuse .and get a lawyer .say he was abused as a kid !!
Reply(1)
8
Related
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Court docs: Man shoots tattoo parlor owner 17 times in Batavia Twp.
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Greene Co. authorities seek help finding alleged drug trafficker
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in finding an alleged drug trafficker who has violated the terms of their bond. Nicholas E. Williams, 42, was recently arrested on multiple counts including aggravated trafficking, aggravated possession of drugs,...
WKRC
Clermont County woman accused of shooting husband now charged with attempted murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman accused of shooting her husband now faces an attempted murder charge. Dawn Waddle allegedly shot her husband, Brian Waddle, 50, in the hip at about 4:30 on Dec. 30. Someone called 911 to say his aunt had shot his uncle at a home...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
Fox 19
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies from injuries after double shooting in Covington; 2 juveniles charged
A man has died from his injuries days after a double shooting in Covington. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers received reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 20th and Greenup streets. Covington Police confirmed two people were shot and transported to UC Medical Center. According...
WLWT 5
Shooting investigation underway in Amelia, SR 132 closed at Crown Crossing Apts.
AMELIA, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Amelia. SR 132 closed at Culver Court. Use caution when approaching this area or seek an alternate route. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
WIBC.com
Nearly Ten People Injured in Ripley County Crash, One Man Arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man accused of drunk driving was arrested Saturday night in southeast Indiana. State police say Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, caused a crash in northern Ripley County. At the intersection of State Roads 48 and 129, police say Palmer drove his SUV into the path of a truck and the truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV. That caused the truck to overturn.
WLWT 5
Community comes together to honor memory of fallen officer Dale Woods
Members of the community in Greater Cincinnati gathered to pay tribute to the honor of fallen officer Dale Woods on Saturday, four years since the officer's on-duty death in 2019. The event began with a few words from police Chief Edwin C. Cordie, III as well as Jim Love, the...
Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia
The death of a missing Middletown man has been determined accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
WISH-TV
Mom, boyfriend charged with shooting 5 children with Airsoft guns as punishment
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with neglect and abuse after shooting five children with Airsoft guns as punishment, court documents say. The two were each charged with five counts of neglecting a dependent, and five counts of domestic battery with bodily...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash overnight in NKY
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash in northern Kentucky early Monday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. It involved a stolen vehicle and started around 1:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 near the Fort Mitchell exit. The chase ended in a crash near the Erlanger...
Comments / 11