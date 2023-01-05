ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Lemon Calls Prince Harry ‘Gauche’ for Airing His Family’s ‘Dirty Laundry’

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago

Don Lemon isn’t amused by Prince Harry’s messy memoir.

The CNN anchor called the exposé “gauche” Thursday, slamming the royal as tacky for airing out his family’s “dirty laundry” in the book, which was accidentally released five days early in Spain.

“I have arguments with my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Lemon said on CNN This Morning. “I just don’t understand why on earth he would want to put that out there.”

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir includes a number of bombshell revelations, including his past cocaine use and the fact that he lost his virginity to an older woman who spanked him—while also also peeling back the curtain on his extensive family drama.

Lemon also took shots at Harry’s claims he wants to repair his relationship with his family—all while exposing their deepest, darkest secrets.

“What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry? That’s the question,” Lemon said.

Harry reportedly labels his brother William his “arch-nemesis” in the book, according to the Daily Mail, while also accusing his father’s PR connections of trying to expose his drug usage to distract from Charles’ affair.

gravelord nito
3d ago

Is everyone as sick as me of hearing about this? Seriously... all this is, is him and Meghan seeking attention that he didn't get because he feel slighted because he thinks he's second best... Meghan is doing this to stay in the spotlight

Lisa Guliani
4d ago

"...and the fact that he lost his virginity to an older woman who spanked him..."H definitely has "mommy" issues.

Darlene Rosario
4d ago

I agree. And who knows what is right. It is a one sided story. I do not believe a one sided story.

