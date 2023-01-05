ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old

Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off New Buzz Cut Hairstyle While Shopping With Sister Zahara

New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot,...
College football fans take over Hollywood hotspot before Golden Globes

The hottest ticket in Hollywood this week wasn’t Tuesday’s Golden Globes — but Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. At lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed Polo Lounge on Monday, fans in red Georgia Bulldogs and purple TCU Horned Frogs gear — who descended on Los Angeles for the game at SoFi Stadium — vastly outnumbered the usual slew of agents and entertainment execs in chic black. Either way, among the football jerseys, Jeffrey Katzenberg dined at a corner banquette with a pal, and “SNL” guru Lorne Michaels arrived in a faded baseball cap to the venue...
LOS ANGELES, CA

