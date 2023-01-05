Read full article on original website
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Tri-City Herald
Brad Pitt Follows in Daughter Shiloh’s Footsteps by Taking Up Dancing: It’s Become ‘Part of’ My Life
Brad Pitt has found some inspiration to discover his inner dancer after marveling at daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt‘s incredible dance videos. “Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present,” the actor, 59, told W magazine in their Best Performances issue published on Monday, January 9, 2023.
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
Tri-City Herald
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off New Buzz Cut Hairstyle While Shopping With Sister Zahara
New ‘do, who dis? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt debuted a fresh buzz cut and matched with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in black shirts and Converse sneakers while the two teens enjoyed an outing together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughters were spotted walking side by side smiling in a parking lot,...
College football fans take over Hollywood hotspot before Golden Globes
The hottest ticket in Hollywood this week wasn’t Tuesday’s Golden Globes — but Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game. At lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed Polo Lounge on Monday, fans in red Georgia Bulldogs and purple TCU Horned Frogs gear — who descended on Los Angeles for the game at SoFi Stadium — vastly outnumbered the usual slew of agents and entertainment execs in chic black. Either way, among the football jerseys, Jeffrey Katzenberg dined at a corner banquette with a pal, and “SNL” guru Lorne Michaels arrived in a faded baseball cap to the venue...
