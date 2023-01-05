Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
Previewing WNDR Museum which is set to open in San Diego on January 11
SAN DIEGO — A new museum in San Diego that invites guests to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations opens on January 11. The new San Diego location will be WNDR's second-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. According to a press release,...
Starlight Bowl, closed since 2011, may get a chance to reopen in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — The Starlight Bowl made its final curtain call in 2011 after its tenant decided to exit stage left and file for bankruptcy. Fast forward to 2023 and Stephen Stopper, the CEO of the Save Starlight organization believes it's time for this dramatic pause to come to an end.
Winter storms impact COASTER service in San Diego
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The winter storms have impacted the stability of our cliffs and coastline and are affecting the already closed rail line connecting San Diego to Orange County. The water causes the cliffs to erode and can hurt the tracks. Pat Abbott, professor of geology emeritus at San...
Emergency Declaration issued for California as new storm is set to hit San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Most of San Diego County will remain dry Monday, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. That storm system is expected to arrive in San...
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Over 100 dogs rescued from Baja breeder in terrible condition
LA MESA, Calif. — A San Diego based dog rescue is warning people to know where they get their pets from. The message comes after more than 100 dogs were rescued from a popular breeder in Mexico. "I only wish we would’ve known sooner and done something then," said...
World Junior Surfing Championships kicks off at Cardiff State Beach
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Surfing's World Junior Championships are now underway at Seaside Reef off the shore of Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas. The field of 24 women from nine nations and six continents includes 19- year-old Alyssa Spencer of Encinitas, who was among 10 wild-card entrants selected by the World Surf League's Tours and Competition team.
‘Cyclovia Encinitas’ and new 2023 laws for CA bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif. — Cyclovia Encinitas took over a portion of Coast Highway 101 Sunday, closing it off to cars and leaving it wide open from D Street to J Street for people to walk, bike, skate, or enjoy the open road any way they chose. “Feels great, feels freeing,...
San Diego County Sheriff, Supervisors, and Assessor sworn into office
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Six newly-elected and returning officials were sworn in today, January 9, at the County Administration Center, including the new County Sheriff and Assessor. Among those sworn in at today's ceremony included, Fourth District Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Fifth District Supervisor Jim Desmond, Sheriff Kelly A....
Ped-West at San Ysidro Port of Entry to re-open Monday
SAN DIEGO — After being closed for nearly three years, the Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro port of entry, known as Ped-West, will finally re-open to foot traffic beginning Monday morning, January 9. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is one of the world's busiest land-border crossings.
Rushing waves flood coastal areas of San Diego County after a powerful storm drenched California
SAN DIEGO — Towering waves flooded much of the San Diego coast Friday morning, leaving ocean-front residents with a huge mess to clean up, and much of Mission Beach Boardwalk turned into a river. According to the National Weather Service, the system's passage prompted hazardous conditions out on the...
'Two years too long' Hike honors Chula Vista missing woman, Maya Millete
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — ‘Two years too long’—that was the message being heard loud and clear at Mount San Miguel park, where dozens of people from Chula Vista came together for today’s hike to support the family of Maya Millete. “It was panic–a feeling that...
Pre-fab apartments bring new affordable housing options to San Diego
SAN DIEGO — A giant crane has begun lifting pre-built apartment modules into place along Market Street in the heart of San Diego's inner city. It is a moment being applauded by Mayor Todd Gloria. "This is a very good day for San Diego. You all know the rent is too damned high. It is too hard to find a place to live that you can feel comfortable and safe in."
Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain from recent storms can lead to erosion out on the cliffs along the coast. People took in the sights and sounds of the storm as they walked around Sunset Cliffs Tuesday. "He thinks he's a dog and this is our normal routine just walking...
San Diego to get new green trash bins, kitchen pails to fight climate change
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people living in San Diego will receive green bins and kitchen pails in certain zip codes beginning this week. It’s all apart of the rollout of the Organic Waste Recycling Program that some have said will make a big impact on climate change.
Powerful storm leaves San Diego roads drenched in rain with pier-towering surf
SAN DIEGO — Widespread rain returned to San Diego County Thursday for the fifth day as another atmospheric river impacted our state. Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California in response to severe winter storms. According to the governor's office, the declaration will bolster emergency response...
San Diegans celebrate a rainy New Year's Eve in the Gaslamp Quarter
SAN DIEGO — The rain did not dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations for crowds in the Gaslamp Quarter. "We just came out for the New Year's, just wanted to be a part of the festivities," said Corey Rose. "We got this mini umbrella just in case, so I...
'Hike for Maya Millete' marks 2 years since Chula Vista mom went missing
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — This weekend marks two years since Maya Millete went missing from her home in Chula Vista. Her husband, Larry Millete, is charged with her murder. His preliminary hearing is set for January 11 in Downtown San Diego court. Maya’s family is sponsoring a hike in...
Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0