Winter storms impact COASTER service in San Diego

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The winter storms have impacted the stability of our cliffs and coastline and are affecting the already closed rail line connecting San Diego to Orange County. The water causes the cliffs to erode and can hurt the tracks. Pat Abbott, professor of geology emeritus at San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
SAN DIEGO, CA
World Junior Surfing Championships kicks off at Cardiff State Beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Surfing's World Junior Championships are now underway at Seaside Reef off the shore of Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas. The field of 24 women from nine nations and six continents includes 19- year-old Alyssa Spencer of Encinitas, who was among 10 wild-card entrants selected by the World Surf League's Tours and Competition team.
ENCINITAS, CA
Ped-West at San Ysidro Port of Entry to re-open Monday

SAN DIEGO — After being closed for nearly three years, the Pedestrian West facility at the San Ysidro port of entry, known as Ped-West, will finally re-open to foot traffic beginning Monday morning, January 9. The San Ysidro Port of Entry is one of the world's busiest land-border crossings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pre-fab apartments bring new affordable housing options to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A giant crane has begun lifting pre-built apartment modules into place along Market Street in the heart of San Diego's inner city. It is a moment being applauded by Mayor Todd Gloria. "This is a very good day for San Diego. You all know the rent is too damned high. It is too hard to find a place to live that you can feel comfortable and safe in."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain from recent storms can lead to erosion out on the cliffs along the coast. People took in the sights and sounds of the storm as they walked around Sunset Cliffs Tuesday. "He thinks he's a dog and this is our normal routine just walking...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
