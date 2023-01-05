ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

Crestwood to open North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency room in Harvest

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HARVEST, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Crestwood Medical Center is preparing to open North Alabama’s first freestanding emergency department.

The FSED will be located in Harvest at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road.

The 11,047 square foot facility will include 10 private rooms, radiology and lab services, and a helicopter pad for patient transfers. If a higher level of care is needed, patients can be transferred.

According to a statement from the hospital, the new facility will begin construction soon and is expected to open to patients by 2024. It will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to “one of the fastest growing communities in the state.”

The facility plans to offer the same services as Crestwood’s main campus in Huntsville.

“The leaders of this community have an incredible vision for the future of this area and we are honored to be a part of this rapid growth,” said Matthew Banks, the hospital’s chief executive officer.”

“Currently, residents depend on the heroic efforts of volunteer fire departments and local emergency medical services (EMS) for emergency healthcare,” Banks continued. “We are committed to bringing more access to healthcare services that the residents need and deserve.”

Emergency physicians, nurses, and other patient care professionals will staff the facility.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

