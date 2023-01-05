WATCH: Employee steals Delano hotel safe, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 21-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a safe belonging from a hotel where he was an employee, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the authorities, on Wednesday at around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the Best Western Hotel on County Line Road in Delano following the report of a theft.

21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart

Deputies say they were told a newly hired employee, 21-year-old Elior Rodriguez of Earlimart, took the safe that contained money and jewelry valued around $4,000 from the hotel. Officials obtained surveillance video from the hotel and were able to take the suspect into custody when the suspect returned to the hotel. The safe was also recovered.

Rodriguez was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Center on suspicion of theft.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Banda or Sergeant Demecio Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit at (559) 733-6218.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.