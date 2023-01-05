ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins. The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son. Shell casings and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

One dead, one injuried in Charlottesville shooting

One person is dead and another injured following a weekend shooting in Charlottesville – and residents have begun keeping their heads down. A little after 1:30 in the afternoon, shots rang out in the 400 black of Monticello Road – that’s near Goodman Street, or in front of Fitzgerald’s Tires. Officers arrived to find two men on the ground. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken away by ambulance. Police are only saying that six people have been detained.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Five years in prison for fatal crash

A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents

An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater college shooters murder trial set for April

The defense team for the accused Bridgewater College shooter will have plenty of time to put together a plan. Online records show that a trial for Alexander Wyatt Campbell has been set for April 22nd of next year in Rockingham County Circuit Court. The 28-year-old is charged with murdering Bridgewater...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13

VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

New fire house open house scheduled for today

Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...
cbs19news

UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Names released in Nelson County accident

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

