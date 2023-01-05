Read full article on original website
WHSV
Waynesboro apartment resident reports shots fired Saturday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A resident who lives at Brandon Ladd Apartments in Waynesboro told WHSV on Sunday her family is now temporarily displaced from their home while cleanup from gunshot damage begins. The resident said bullets flew into her home just missing her husband and son. Shell casings and...
WDBJ7.com
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
wsvaonline.com
One dead, one injuried in Charlottesville shooting
One person is dead and another injured following a weekend shooting in Charlottesville – and residents have begun keeping their heads down. A little after 1:30 in the afternoon, shots rang out in the 400 black of Monticello Road – that’s near Goodman Street, or in front of Fitzgerald’s Tires. Officers arrived to find two men on the ground. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken away by ambulance. Police are only saying that six people have been detained.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Ambulance crashes into coffee shop in Waynesboro
It was determined that the driver of the ambulance was in the coffee shop's drive-thru and cut the turn too close when trying to leave. This caused the rear driver's side tire to hop a curb, which made the top of the ambulance collide with the roof of the coffee shop.
wsvaonline.com
Five years in prison for fatal crash
A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
Climo in serious trouble in Culpeper County after New Year’s Eve firearms incidents
An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
wsvaonline.com
Bridgewater college shooters murder trial set for April
The defense team for the accused Bridgewater College shooter will have plenty of time to put together a plan. Online records show that a trial for Alexander Wyatt Campbell has been set for April 22nd of next year in Rockingham County Circuit Court. The 28-year-old is charged with murdering Bridgewater...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: Road work scheduled for the week of Jan. 9-13
VDOT has updated its schedule of road work to be done in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY. INTERSTATE...
qcnews.com
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have seen a family member of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, or a Toyota Prius in the Madison County area, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison …. Investigators are seeking firsthand eyewitnesses that may have...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Mystery deepens with latest news in Rockfish River deaths
Virginia State Police investigators still don’t know the exact date that a vehicle found submerged in Nelson County on Dec. 27 was washed into the river, among several things that are still unknown. State Police are planning to do another search of the location – a private crossing over...
wsvaonline.com
New fire house open house scheduled for today
Rockingham County fire officials will be holding an open house today for their new Fire Station 10 that went into operation last month. Chief Jeremy Holloway says the station will have a fully-staffed fire engine as well as ambulance and the open house will take place on Sunday afternoon. The...
cbs19news
UVA fire rescue responds to reports of smoke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA and Charlottesville Fire Rescue and Police Department responded to the main building of the University hospital to investigate after a report of seeing smoke. UVA Emergency Management tweeted that there was no evidence of a fire and the patient care areas were unaffected.
Augusta Free Press
Are these your cows? If so, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to you
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for the owner of five head of cattle that have been running amok in the Frog Pond Road area west of Staunton for the past 18 months. One of the cows caused an Oct. 3 car accident. And then also,...
wsvaonline.com
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
cbs19news
Police identify Nelson County woman killed in crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County resident was killed in a Monday night crash. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Thomas Nelson Highway at the intersection with Arrington Road in the Colleen area. Police say a 2005 Chevrolet...
