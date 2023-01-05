An Amissville man who served less than a month in jail after his Rappahannock County General District Court DUI conviction in June 2022, is back in Culpeper County Jail after allegedly escalating his criminal behavior in Culpeper County. If found guilty of the offenses Charles E. Climo, 31, faces eight to 24 years in prison and fines up to $210,000. According to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Climo twice fired shots into a Dulin Drive residence he shared with his girlfriend and two children. The first incident on New Year’s Eve morning brought sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiators to the scene. Then, in the evening, another call came into...

CULPEPER COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO