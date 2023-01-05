Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
KVIA
Stabbing reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m. The victim is described as a man in his 20s. This is a developing news story....
Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- -- A Las Cruces woman is pleading with the Sheriff's Department to reopen a death investigation involving her sister. It happened nearly 40 years ago between Vado and Berino, along Highway 478. A then 17-year-old Maria Molina was found dead along the train tracks there. The death was ruled 'undetermined' The post Las Cruces woman hopes for renewed investigation into sister’s death appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Central El Paso stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries
UPDATE (5:37 p.m.): Officials now say the victim is a 39-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a report of a stabbing at 1600 Yandell in central El Paso. According to preliminary reports, the call came in at 2:36 p.m....
cbs4local.com
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
KVIA
El Paso shelter says video of officer slamming person on ground shows ‘excessive force’
A homeless shelter in El Paso, Texas, released a video showing what the group said was Customs and Border Protection officials apprehending a person outside of its welcome center. The Opportunity Center for the Homeless posted the surveillance video, which shows someone who appears to be in law enforcement pushing...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: WSMR Police Department says missing teen located
LAS CRUCES - According to a news release from the New Mexico State Police, a "missing endangered juvenile advisory" has been issued by the White Sands Missile Range Police Department. WSMRPD is asking the public for assistance in locating 17-year-old Svetlana Tkachenko, who is 5’3”, 98 lbs., with brown eyes...
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash in Santa Teresa leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An investigation into a deadly crash that killed two people and injured eight others in Santa Teresa remains ongoing. Sunland Park Fire and EMS crews responded to a rollover on Pete Domenici highway late Sunday night. New Mexico State Police, along with Border Patrol,...
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
City of El Paso encourages residents to register for STEAR
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR). STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes. “STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately […]
KVIA
2 dead, 8 others injured after overnight crash of suspected smuggling attempt in Santa Teresa
UPDATE (2:02 p.m.) The driver of a suspected human smuggling vehicle sped away from U.S. Border Patrol Agents Sunday night, causing a rollover crash with multiple injuries, according to the U.S. Border Patrol officials. Eight people were in the car, two died on the scene, and the others were taken...
Migrants at El Paso church arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers
Video shows a man praying over migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso as Customs and Border Protection officers make arrests on January 3.Jan. 7, 2023.
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Las Cruces police search for answers in Friday morning shooting
If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.
One person injured in shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police are investigating a Friday morning shooting on Lees Drive. About 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Las Cruces police were called to the report of shots fired on the 900 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The […]
KVIA
El Paso Police searching for wanted suspect near Vinton
EL PASO, Texas -- Law enforcement agents are surrounding an area near Vinton as police search for a wanted suspect. It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Westway Blvd near Vinton Road. El Paso Police confirmed officers are attempting to take a man into custody and are asking the...
Seriously? The Best Burrito In Texas Is Not In El Paso?
According to the folks at MSN.com, the burrito bragging rights in Texas do not go to El Paso. Not only is the "best" burrito in Texas not made in El Paso, it's not even made by a stand alone restaurant. It's part of a statewide chain with locations in Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
ktep.org
Rosales left El Paso DA office in shambles after year of turmoil
EL PASO, Texas (KTEP) - The state case against the accused shooter in the Walmart massacre faced big obstacles created by the county’s district attorney. Former district Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign by Dec. 15th to avoid possible suspension from office, rather than face a trial of alleged “misconduct” and “incompetence” as the county’s lead prosecutor. She faced a whirlwind of legal problems, including criminal allegations of tampering with witnesses and intimidation.
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
