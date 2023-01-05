Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25 residents get helpful hand from community church
Westerville, OHIO (WSYX) — Many of the residents at Latitude Five25, were rushed from their homes with little to no time to grab any essentials they will need during the winter months. Now, Westerville Christian Church is making it their mission and keep families warm until they can find a new "home".
WSYX ABC6
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
WSYX ABC6
Moms who lost their children to gun violence work with Columbus teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus mothers started a new program for young people, encouraging them to set goals for their future. Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children is a sisterhood formed over the shared pain of losing a child. This year, the mothers want to include teens in their outreach.
WSYX ABC6
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
WSYX ABC6
Woman indicted for overdose death of Franklin County jail inmate
A woman was indicted on several counts, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the overdose death of Fredreca Ford inside the Franklin County jail. A grand jury indicted Jamila Perry, 30, on seven counts Friday after a sheriff's office investigation alleged that she provided the drugs that caused Ford's death in 2021.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council to vote on candidate to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council will hold a meeting Monday and a lot is on the agenda ahead of the meeting, including a vote to appoint someone to fill the final seat. Elizabeth Brown announced last November that she would step down from her post. As many...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County
MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
WSYX ABC6
Trial continued for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes winter visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium operates almost entirely during these chilly winter months. However, even though it's winter, there are still multiple opportunities to see lions, tigers, and bears. "It's a great way to enjoy family fun," said Nala Kovach, the zoo's external affairs manager.
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
WSYX ABC6
New Year, New You: Pottery Lessons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new year and it’s time to try something new. Lifestyle Pottery founder Gabriela Lindell shares the art of pottery making with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Big Walnut High School senior surprised with Scholar-Athlete of the Year, awarded $5K
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senior football player from Big Walnut High School was surprised Monday morning as the Friday Night Rivals Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Grant Coulson received a $5,000 scholarship from CW Columbus for his hard work. He was recognized for going above and beyond, both on and off the field, and in the community.
cwcolumbus.com
Highway project completed, but still restaurant owner over a barrel with ODOT
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a Delaware County restaurant feels over a barrel with ODOT and fears he may have to close his doors after he claims a nearby highway project drove customers away. Patrick Allen, the owner of the Clydesdale Stonehaus, said projects on US 42...
