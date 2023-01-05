ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dozens arrested as law enforcement crack down on Miami Valley car thefts

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nT44p_0k4xmlRG00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies across Montgomery County are cracking down on car thefts. This comes after a year of record car thefts, thanks, in part, to a social media trend involving Kias and Hyundais.

Back in October 2022, agencies teamed up to start Auto Theft Suppression Joint Operations. Since then, they made 38 arrests and recovered 34 cars. Lt. Randy Beane with the Dayton Police Department said they also found things like drugs, guns, and money inside some of the cars.

“These individuals are involved in other things, not just stealing cars, or involved in violent crimes. So the stolen cars are going hand in hand with robbery, shootings, dealing drugs and other things like that,” Lt. Beane explained.

These thefts are not just happening in Dayton. Lt. Beane said they are seeing a rise across the county.

Class action lawsuit filed against Kia, Hyundai over viral thefts

“The most thefts are happening in West Dayton, but we’re finding the people that are stealing cars are going all over the county. We’re getting individuals from Centerville, Washington Township, Kettering, all the way up to Vandalia. A lot of them are the same people going into different jurisdictions and stealing cars,” Lt. Beane said.

Lt. Beane also said it is not necessarily a specific group of people stealing cars, like the ‘Kia Boys,’ a term that grew in popularity on social media.

“We might have small groups that get together to steal cars, but it’s not some large gang or a group of people getting together to steal cars. It’s just individuals calling themselves the Kia Boys,” Lt. Beane said.

Lt. Beane said the agencies are continuing to work together to hopefully shut down even more thefts in 2023. While Kias and Hyundais are being targeted the most, they are also seeing a rise in cars being stolen because people are leaving their keys inside. Because of this, they are reminding everyone to lock their cars, park in a well-lit area, and stay vigilant.

“Purchasing any kind of anti-theft device, making sure they’re taking the keys out of the car and away from the car so that if they have a key fob, it can’t be started. So anything they can do to help protect themselves from becoming a victim is highly encouraged,” Lt. Beane said.

Lt. Beane also stressed the importance of taking valuable items out of cars, especially guns.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police

Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Greene Co. authorities seek help finding alleged drug trafficker

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public in finding an alleged drug trafficker who has violated the terms of their bond. Nicholas E. Williams, 42, was recently arrested on multiple counts including aggravated trafficking, aggravated possession of drugs,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

1 injured after SUV crashes into Dayton Foundation building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital for their injuries after a black Tahoe crashed into the Dayton Foundation Building on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Photos of the crash damage can be seen below. Medics transported the injured person to Miami Valley Hospital to...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton to start process of removing 1K properties

"I can't tell you how many times we've called down to the city inspection department to say, 'this house is literally about to fall on the sidewalk,' and the response was 'ma'am, we don't have any money,'" Dee Wooding with the West Right Project said.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

2 injured following shooting in Roselawn, officials say

Two people are injured following an early morning shooting in Roselawn on Saturday. According to officials, it happened just after 5 a.m. on Reading Road near Summit Road. Cincinnati police say two people were hurt during an exchange of gunfire. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy