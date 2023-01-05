Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
MyNorthwest.com
Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday
The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Graham Kapowsin High School. The meeting is being organized by the Coalition Against Gramham and Eatonville-Roy Airports. “We will be coming together...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
MyNorthwest.com
Native canoe carving center to be built in South Lake Union neighborhood
Celebrations were held in Seattle Friday as a decades-long effort to create a Northwest Native Canoe Carving and Welcome Center was officially recognized. The United Indians of All Tribes Foundation held a blessing at the Center for Wooden Boats at South Lake Union, which is just yards away from where the new native canoe center will be built.
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
thereflector.com
‘Not just a King County or a Clark County problem’: Inslee talks homelessness, other statewide issues
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin on Jan. 9, he and other lawmakers participated in...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Police Week in Review, January 6, 2023
Here’s a summary of some of the most notable incidents your Lynnwood Police Officers responded to in the week or so leading up to Friday, January 6th, 2022 as well as some LPD news. This Week in Review is brought to you by Maren McKay, Public Affairs & Communications Manager for the Lynnwood Police Department:
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 9: Seattle schools suing social media and ongoing roadwork affecting businesses in Walla Walla
Seattle's public schools have filed a lawsuit against social media companies for their role in the mental health crisis among students. Ongoing roadwork is making it difficult for customers to find and get to businesses in downtown Walla Walla.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle Public Schools sue social media over youth mental health crisis
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that social media companies have created a mental health crisis by targeting their products to children. SPS filed the lawsuit against the creators of apps like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat for worsening mental health and...
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Tacoma guaranteed income program shows how much it can help
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Debbie Wilkerson decided to retire early from her job at Jack-in-the-Box. But it wasn’t really by choice, said the 64-year-old Tacoma, Washington, resident. With schools shut down, she needed to home-school her 13-year-old grandson, James Carcione, who is on the autism spectrum, while her son continued to go to work.
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
MyNorthwest.com
SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure
During the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that they will make the West Seattle Water Taxi and some King County Metro buses free. The bridge sustained serious mechanical damage caused by the Christmas week ice storms, and has disrupted commuters...
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle
A person was declared dead after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Just before 9 a.m., Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted about a report of a fallen tree with injury on SE 46th Street in Fall City.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Winter visitors
You may have seen these Varied Thrush (male and female) in your yard during the latest cold snap. They nest in higher-elevation forests and descend into the lowlands when their food sources get buried in snow. These photos, by Dave Govan, were taken on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border.
thejoltnews.com
More barriers to building a major new airport in central Thurston County proposed by Tahoma Audubon Society
Groups opposed to locating a major commercial and passenger airport in Thurston or Pierce Counties are proposing an amendment to state law that would exclude the two counties as options. The environmental group Tahoma Audubon Society released a statement on Tuesday, January 3, stating that they were working with citizen...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms
EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle looking like California with extreme spending on housing
According to an article from The Seattle Times, the number of people with homes valued at three or more times their income has risen to 80% amongst Seattle area homeowners. This is sometimes referred to as “house rich, cash poor.”. This comes from new data released from the 2021...
