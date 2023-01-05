ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo coach Sean McDermott: 'It was amazing how compassionate' Bengals' Zac Taylor was

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463ue4_0k4xmjfo00

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott offered praise of Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals' organization in addition to first responders, training staffs from both teams and doctors and nurses at UC Medical Center for helping Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin with his recovery since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game.

McDermott said the following about Taylor and the Bengals as he started a team news conference Thursday in Orchard Park, New York:

"I'd like to thank the entire Bengals' organization, their ownership, and specifically Zac Taylor, his staff, and their players in going above and beyond in handling the situation the way that they did. … I'm very appreciative of Zac. The NFL is such a competitive league and games are so competitive. You spend all week preparing to beat each other. And as fast … as that was unfolding … you prepare for things to go wrong in the game as you visualize the game unfolding … but they're not of that nature. They're on the field, they're schematic changes and whatnot. As competitive as this league is, Zac quickly recognized the situation and when you can engage with the opposing coach - and Zac and I were on the same page so quickly. It was amazing how compassionate Zac was, and his players. … Their captains came down to our locker room and met with our team and captains. Just an amazing show of compassion, empathy, love - it's just so amazing because minutes before that, we were going at each other. And so my hat goes off to Zac and the Bengals."

McDermott proceeded to describe the decision his team made - with support from officials and the Bengals - to not resume.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway wrote Thursday that Taylor opened his press conference by spending nearly four minutes sending his well wishes and prayers to Hamlin, his family and the entire Bills’ organization.

Damar Hamlin's father, Mario, encouraged supporters to make donations to UC Health Trauma Care in addition to Damar's Chasing M's Foundation .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Buffalo coach Sean McDermott: 'It was amazing how compassionate' Bengals' Zac Taylor was

