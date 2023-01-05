ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sacramento sex offender arrested for indecent exposure, police says

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Elk Grove on Wednesday after exposing himself to a teenager on New Year’s Eve, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Bruceville Road and Laguna Boulevard on Saturday morning after reports came in that a man exposed himself to a teenage girl who was walking down the sidewalk.

After noticing the man and becoming scared, the girl ran across the intersection towards a shopping center where she reported the man to a business in the area.

Victor Soto, 29, was spotted in surveillance videos inside his vehicle circling the shopping center parking lot before leaving, according to police.

Law enforcement learned that Soto is a registered sex offender in Sacramento for a prior conviction in 2018 out of Elk Grove for indecent exposure.

On Wednesday, officers went to Soto’s house and provided a search warrant where they found Soto and placed him under arrest.

Soto is facing charges for felony indecent exposure and has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

