92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popculture

Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor

Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Mashed

Aldi's Smoked Atlantic Salmon Is Thriving With Boozy Flavors

If you've noticed that your grocery bill is rising, it's because inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years. This means that you might be skipping out on some pricier ingredients like fish. Although fresh fish isn't by any means cheap, the reason why smoked salmon is so expensive is that the meat only comes from one part of the fish, which is the fillet. But if you do want to treat yourself, you can also find smoked salmon at discount grocery stores like Aldi.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Mashed

How Many Restaurants Does Buddy Valastro Actually Own?

Long before popular baking shows made the term "celebrity baker" mainstream, TLC's own Buddy Valastro was the king of the kitchen that the silver screen couldn't get enough of. Debuting in April 2009, Valastro's cake-themed reality show followed the baker and his large Italian family as they managed Carlo's Bakery, the family's well-known Hoboken, New Jersey-based cake shop.
TEXAS STATE
marthastewart.com

A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands

If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Try LTOs starring beer cheese and maximize craveability on the menu

It’s not hard to understand the sales-driving power of beer cheese: Combine the comfort-food appeal of cheese with the fun of a beer infusion, and the result is an ultra-versatile sauce that restaurateurs and diners alike will love getting creative with. According to Ignite menu data, consumers’ favorite way...
Salon

Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand

If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
Poughkeepsie, NY
