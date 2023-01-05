If you've noticed that your grocery bill is rising, it's because inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years. This means that you might be skipping out on some pricier ingredients like fish. Although fresh fish isn't by any means cheap, the reason why smoked salmon is so expensive is that the meat only comes from one part of the fish, which is the fillet. But if you do want to treat yourself, you can also find smoked salmon at discount grocery stores like Aldi.

4 DAYS AGO