Popculture
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
Chips Ahoy Is Launching This New Cookie Flavor In Honor of Its 60th Birthday
Whether you love or hate birthdays, it can’t be denied that they frequently entail some extraordinary celebrations. Plus, let’s not forget that birthdays are often the day to indulge in some of the best sweet and savory desserts that help ring in any new age!. Chips Ahoy! seems...
Hypebae
Starbucks' New Winter Menu Features a Salted Pretzel Hot Chocolate and Honey Hazelnut Latte
Starbucks just unveiled its brand-new Winter menu for 2023, and there’s a lot to be excited about. Though red cup season may well be over for another 10 months and the time for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes is nowhere to be seen, winter is still upon us and creamy coffees and hot chocolates are still our highest priority.
Aldi's Smoked Atlantic Salmon Is Thriving With Boozy Flavors
If you've noticed that your grocery bill is rising, it's because inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years. This means that you might be skipping out on some pricier ingredients like fish. Although fresh fish isn't by any means cheap, the reason why smoked salmon is so expensive is that the meat only comes from one part of the fish, which is the fillet. But if you do want to treat yourself, you can also find smoked salmon at discount grocery stores like Aldi.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Thrillist
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited. Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle...
Where Can You Buy The Largest Slice Of Pizza In New York State?
Are you looking to eat the biggest slice of pizza in all of New York state? If you're willing to make the drive from Central New York, you could enjoy the largest slice of pizza down near the city. For $10, you could chow down on New York's largest pizza...
A Pizza In Pennsylvania Has Yellow American Cheese & People Are Shocked It's So Popular
Pizza toppings are often hotly contested, like the age-old argument of whether pineapple or stinky anchovies are acceptable. However, there's a pizza unique to a suburban Pennsylvania town that regularly has people scratching their heads in confusion at the sight of it. The Altoona-style pizza includes all the regular toppings,...
Krispy Kreme Is Releasing a Biscoff Collection and One of the Doughnuts Tastes Like a Cheesecake
Just when you thought doughnuts couldn’t get any more craveable, Krispy Kreme is pulling a “hold my beer” — or “dough” — moment. Teaming up with Lotus, the company behind the legendary Biscoff cookies, the two iconic brands have created three new donut flavors available for the first time in the United States.
Bagels Have Been a Popular Breakfast Staple for Decades — But Are They Vegan?
Bagels are a common breakfast food here in the U.S. With all the different ways to make them and spreads to put on top, the possibilities are endless. Such a simple food, it may seem like there's nothing anyone really has to worry about when it comes to enjoying them. But are bagels vegan? Well, it depends.
How Many Restaurants Does Buddy Valastro Actually Own?
Long before popular baking shows made the term "celebrity baker" mainstream, TLC's own Buddy Valastro was the king of the kitchen that the silver screen couldn't get enough of. Debuting in April 2009, Valastro's cake-themed reality show followed the baker and his large Italian family as they managed Carlo's Bakery, the family's well-known Hoboken, New Jersey-based cake shop.
How to Make a Fluffernutter Sandwich Like a True New Englander
For generations of New Englanders, the fluffernutter is a hometown favorite (it made our list of the best sandwich in every state). Here’s a little history of this sweet treat and how to make one of your own. What Is a Fluffernutter?. It’s right there in the name: part...
marthastewart.com
A Recent Report Found High Lead and Cadmium Levels in Chocolate Bars From Hershey's, Trader Joe's, and More Brands
If you have a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is likely one of your favorite treats to indulge in. Before you reach for the bar stashed in your candy drawer, however, review Consumer Reports latest findings: According to their research, certain popular chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, are producing bars with high levels of lead and cadmium. Consuming unsafe amounts of both could negatively impact your health.
Trader Joe’s and Ghirardelli dark chocolates include lead. Here’s why.
While both contain lead and cadmium, one chocolate bar has far more than the other.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Try LTOs starring beer cheese and maximize craveability on the menu
It’s not hard to understand the sales-driving power of beer cheese: Combine the comfort-food appeal of cheese with the fun of a beer infusion, and the result is an ultra-versatile sauce that restaurateurs and diners alike will love getting creative with. According to Ignite menu data, consumers’ favorite way...
Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand
If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
