Augusta, GA

HuffPost

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
rolling out

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
GEORGIA STATE
Government Technology

South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLBT

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county has won a legal victory in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of a jail. A judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners there. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed a...
JACKSON, MS
Navy Times

VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work

Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
VIRGINIA STATE

