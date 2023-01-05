Read full article on original website
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Georgia court: State must honor pledge to delay executions
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court says that a state pledge to not execute some inmates until certain conditions are met following the COVID-19 pandemic is a binding contract that the state can’t ignore. Tuesday’s 6-0 ruling is likely to further delay efforts to put to death...
Idaho Supreme Court upholds abortion law after Planned Parenthood challenge
The Idaho Supreme Court upheld the state's near-total abortion ban on Thursday in a 3-2 vote after being challenged by Planned Parenthood.
SC’s 6-week abortion ban is unconstitutional, state Supreme Court rules
The S.C. Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision means the state’s previous abortion law limiting the procedure at about 20 weeks stays in effect for now.
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
HuffPost
Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Black Atlanta City Councilwomen Scold White President for Denying Black Women Leadership Positions
While Black lawmakers are making history, President Doug Shipman of the Atlanta City Council disrupted a four-decade legacy when he failed to appoint Black women to chair any of the council’s seven committees, according to two councilmembers. Both recently removed from leadership positions, Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet...
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
I made some big mistakes,’ Says Former GA Mayor Before Going to Federal Prison – Interview: Rashad Richey Morning Show
A week before the former mayor of the City of Stonecrest, Georgia, turns himself in to federal prison, Jason Lary addressed his wrongdoing in an exclusive interview with Dr. Rashad Richey on News & Talk 1380-WAOK, “The Rashad Richey Morning Show.”
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Electric chair, firing squad’s legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge ruled in...
FOX Carolina
SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp makes 1 of his best moves
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Tyrone Oliver will become Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner, effective January 1. “I am grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting...
Government Technology
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
WJCL
NEW: WJCL confirms South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis spent hours in jail on New Year's morning
WJCL 22 has confirmed South Carolina Senator Tom Davis was arrested and spent hours in jail, in addition to being ticketed for public intoxication in Lexington, S.C. on New Year's morning. In a statement, the Senator said he was leaving a New Year’s Eve gathering when he pulled over after...
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
“There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
WLBT
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county has won a legal victory in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of a jail. A judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners there. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday stayed a...
Navy Times
VA outlines rules for staff to opt out of abortion-related work
Veterans Affairs officials on Friday issued new memos clarifying the process for staffers to request religious exemptions to providing abortion-related services at department facilities but still emphasizing the importance of the resources as part of veterans’ array of medical options. “Physicians, residents, fellows, and medical students may, for any...
