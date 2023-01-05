Read full article on original website
twinstates.news
Changes coming in the New Year
Today the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Council of Governments held their monthly meeting where officials came together and discussed various topics. We spoke with a few officials who say the 2023 year will bring much change. "Today's gathering was a meeting of the council of governments and which consists...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
twinstates.news
RESIDENTS OF DECATUR, MS. SAYS THEY ARE BEARING BURDENS, THAT SHOULD BE FIXED BY THE CITY.
PEOPLE IN DECATUR ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS WHEN IT COMES TO POTHOLES, AND DITCHES. OUR DANNY TODD FINDS OUT WHY THEY FEEL THE NEED TO DO THIS. Potholes just like this one is riddled all along. Country Club Drive in Decatur and that has these pavement vigilantes out to make sure that they're taken care of, even if they have to do it themselves.
WTOK-TV
Lt. Gov. stops in Meridian to make a big announcement
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hosemann is on a ten-stop tour over the next few days as he announces his reelection bid for Lieutenant Governor, and one of the cities on the list is Meridian, and News 11 asked what made him want to stop here?. “This is just a a great...
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life of Newton County teen
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager died in a 1-car crash Sunday afternoon in Newton County. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said 17-year-old Marquez Poole lost control on a wet road in a curve and crashed into a tree. The wreck happened about 3 p.m. on Pine Bluff Road near Riser...
WTOK-TV
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies. Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m. Riley weighed in at 6...
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
WDAM-TV
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Waynesboro police car stolen from parking lot in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are searching for the person who stole a Waynesboro police car in Jones County on Tuesday, January 3. The Laurel Leader Call reported the car was stolen from a parking lot behind Lee’s Coffee and Tea late Tuesday night in Laurel. It was reported missing the next morning when […]
Arizona aggravated assault suspect arrested in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for aggravated assault in Arizona was arrested in Jones County on Saturday, January 7. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Douglas Brown, 52, is wanted in Arizona on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. JCSD deputies and the United States […]
WTOK-TV
MPD investigating two armed robberies
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating what officials say are two unrelated armed robberies around midday Monday. One happened shortly before noon at Meridian Mutual Federal Credit Union, on 26th Avenue at 8th Street. News 11 was on the scene shortly after it happened. Detective Chanetta Stevens said...
WTOK-TV
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake
TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
WTOK-TV
New Meridian High head football coach announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District announced Monday that Marcus Boyles has been hired to be the new head football coach at Meridian High School. Coach Boyles brings 31 years of experience to the Wildcats. The district said Coach Boyles’ winning record began as head coach at Taylorsville...
