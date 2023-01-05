PEOPLE IN DECATUR ARE TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS WHEN IT COMES TO POTHOLES, AND DITCHES. OUR DANNY TODD FINDS OUT WHY THEY FEEL THE NEED TO DO THIS. Potholes just like this one is riddled all along. Country Club Drive in Decatur and that has these pavement vigilantes out to make sure that they're taken care of, even if they have to do it themselves.

DECATUR, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO