Liberty County, TX

kurv.com

Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday

A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room

Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
DAYTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County car chase ends with a hospitalized man

John Wayne Ferguson, Staff writer Jan 5, 2023Updated: Jan 5, 2023 8:54 am Montgomery County deputy constables shot at a man during a chase on I-69 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Courtesy/Montgomery County Police Reporter A man was taken to a hospital on Wednesday night after authorities said he hurt himself during a pursuit and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

City leaders highlight growth, new businesses coming to Dayton area

Dayton city leaders shared exciting news to the Dayton Rotary Club recently about business and road projects coming to the community in the coming months. City leaders discussed multiple new businesses that are set to come to Dayton, which is expected to help boost the local economy, and road and street repairs and improvements that should improve travel and safety for motorists.
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Willis woman killed in crash with tree after fleeing deputies

A Willis woman was killed Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a tree after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by deputies, authorities said. Mandy Norris, 52, left her home on Frontier Lane after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family violence call between Norris and her husband around 8 p.m., according to a report by the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
WILLIS, TX
defendernetwork.com

GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss

A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

