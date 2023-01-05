Read full article on original website
kurv.com
Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday
A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two women arrested for allegedly selling drugs from Dayton hotel room
Two women were arrested on drug charges in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 7, in a motel room at the Summit Inn on SH 90 in Dayton. Investigators with the Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, assisted by Dayton Police Department, executed a search warrant the motel room. Earlier in the week, the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office had received information that narcotics were being sold from a hotel room at Summit Inn.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County car chase ends with a hospitalized man
John Wayne Ferguson, Staff writer Jan 5, 2023Updated: Jan 5, 2023 8:54 am Montgomery County deputy constables shot at a man during a chase on I-69 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Courtesy/Montgomery County Police Reporter A man was taken to a hospital on Wednesday night after authorities said he hurt himself during a pursuit and […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
bluebonnetnews.com
City leaders highlight growth, new businesses coming to Dayton area
Dayton city leaders shared exciting news to the Dayton Rotary Club recently about business and road projects coming to the community in the coming months. City leaders discussed multiple new businesses that are set to come to Dayton, which is expected to help boost the local economy, and road and street repairs and improvements that should improve travel and safety for motorists.
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber
Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
17-year-old charged in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed 20-year-old
CYPRESS, Texas — As KHOU 11 first reported Sunday, an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash late last year, according to sources. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the driver who crashed into the car being driven by Caleb Rickenbacher, 20, was arrested Sunday.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
mocomotive.com
Willis woman killed in crash with tree after fleeing deputies
A Willis woman was killed Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a tree after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by deputies, authorities said. Mandy Norris, 52, left her home on Frontier Lane after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family violence call between Norris and her husband around 8 p.m., according to a report by the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Suspect accused in shooting death of Louisiana comedian, arrested in Houston
An arrest was made in the case of the shooting death of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
