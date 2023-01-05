ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolls-Royce rides ongoing luxury demand to sales record in 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Rolls-Royce on Monday reported record sales last year despite an average price tag of around $534,000 for its luxury cars and a drop in Chinese demand, with orders stretching into 2023. The British carmaker, which began as Rolls-Royce in Manchester, England nearly 120 years ago and...
Southwest Airlines reshuffles senior management roles

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior...

