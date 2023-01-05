Read full article on original website
Related
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure
According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
WDTV
WVDOT hiring for positions in Harrison, Monongalia counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For those potentially looking for a career change, the West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring. The DOT is actively hiring equipment operators and mechanics in Harrison and Monongalia counties. There will be a hiring event at the District 4 headquarters, located at 2460 Murphy’s Run...
WVU Extension offers free EMT training
West Virginia is experiencing a shortage of people trained in EMT services. West Virginia University Extension is offering a free training course to help get people certified.
WDTV
WVDOH crews repairing problematic sinkhole in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways crews are working to replace a section of drainpipe that is suspected to be the cause of a sinkhole in Star City. Over the past week, crews used a dye test to isolate, then locate the problem. Underground, officials said...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
WDTV
WVU Extension to offer free emergency medical course
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Extension is offering a free emergency medical technician course to address the shortage of emergency medical providers in West Virginia. The program is a partnership between Monongalia County Technical Education Center and WVU Extension. The training lasts 175 hours and provides participants with hands-on learning...
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
Road near Davis Medical Center in Elkins closing permanently
Davis Medical Center announced that the main access road for the hospital will be closed to non-hospital traffic, permanently.
wajr.com
Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
WDTV
Man charged with damaging WVU Art Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he damaged the WVU Art Museum and a street sign. A window and stone pillar were reported damaged to authorities in November at the WVU Art Museum, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said a window...
Ritchie County gets new K-9 officer
The Ritchie County Sheriff's Office announced that it is getting a new officer, and she will capture your heart almost immediately.
WDTV
Brief warm-up before light snow kicks off the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was fairly cloudy, and that will continue for the next few days as temperatures steadily warm by a few degrees each day through Thursday. Thursday sees an onset of rain, which could be heavy at times, transitioning to a wintry mix then all snow by Friday and Friday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Lewis County two weeks from now.
WDTV
WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine officials cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume. Officials said there were 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent...
#WinterWeather – Sunday night features freezing rain/sleet early with snow expected for the higher elevations
WINTERY WEATHER ADVISORY: A southern system will continue to move into the region Sunday evening as most are in the upper 30’s by the afternoon. Much of the lowlands will continue to see scattered showers through the afternoon and early evening. Our eastern mountain counties like Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, and Monroe will still be dealing […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Comments / 0