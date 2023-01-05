In Seattle - and Detroit for that matter - it’s hard to remember an NFL afternoon and evening like the one on Sunday. The Seahawks had to go to overtime to beat the Rams and needed the Lions to beat the Packers Sunday night to make the playoffs. The unlikely two-part scenario came through as the Lions, who had won only three times at Lambeau Field in the last 31 years, held up their end by defeating the Packers 20-16.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO