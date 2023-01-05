Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
If the past week has shown the NFL-watching world anything it's that players, like those suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are people and deserving of compassion when injuries are experienced. This is why injuries shouldn't be celebrated, even when concerns over playing key members of the Bucs roster...
Bills’ Damar Hamlin Sends Message to Fans, Supporters During His Recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin woke up in a Cincinnati hospital this week after collapsing on the field Monday night from cardiac arrest. On Saturday as professional football resumed, and after a week's worth of prayers from millions, he spoke to the world. Hamlin posted to Instagram a heartfelt thanks.
Dennis Allen Expects to be Back as Saints Coach
Dennis Allen feels confident about being back next season for the Saints, as he discussed during his end of the year press conference on Monday. "I don't think there's any need to discuss that further," Allen said when asked about his future. He added that he feels certain going forward as head coach.
After so many 1-year deals, Geno Smith may seek free agency he’s earned. Seahawks will...?
Geno Smith entered the huddle with what was left of the Seahawks’ season. It was overtime. The Lumen Field crowd was loud. The Los Angeles Rams’ defense was buzzing, trying to be spoilers. “He reminded us when we were in the huddle ‘Hey, just calm down. It’s just...
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don’t Forget About Irvin
Cornerback Julius Irvin, son of the NFL's legendary LeRoy Irvin, just sort of quietly disappeared this past season from the University of Washington football team — and, according to his coaches, he was a huge loss. Much was made about Irvin being inserted on the fly during the second...
Jim Moore: Seahawks-49ers is a ‘yeah-but’ game, as in a likely loss with a silver lining
In Seattle - and Detroit for that matter - it’s hard to remember an NFL afternoon and evening like the one on Sunday. The Seahawks had to go to overtime to beat the Rams and needed the Lions to beat the Packers Sunday night to make the playoffs. The unlikely two-part scenario came through as the Lions, who had won only three times at Lambeau Field in the last 31 years, held up their end by defeating the Packers 20-16.
Steelers vs Browns Takeaways: You Have to Keep the Band Together
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over but heading into the offseason, there's more optimism around this team than there should've been. As they leave the 2022 season 9-8, their turnaround can't be ignored - and provides plenty to build off of moving forward. Noah's Takeaways. Gotta Keep the...
Giants Elevate Davis Webb and Jack Heflin from Practice Squad
The New York Giants have elevated quarterback Davis Webb and defensive tackle Jack Heflin from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow's regular-season game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Webb having been elevated, that likely cinches that starter Daniel Jones will not play in Sunday's game. Whether Jones is active for...
Raheem Morris Gets Broncos Job Call; Can Rams Keep Coach?
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris enters the offseason as one of the hottest names in the coaching industry. And with multiple teams electing to part ways with their current head coaches, it was only a matter of time before Morris began to be requested for interviews. On Monday,...
Gator Great Tim Tebow Named to College Football Hall of Fame
Tim Tebow unofficially became the University of Florida's 13th College Football Hall of Fame entrant on Monday. The prestigious honor will become official on Dec. 5, 2023, when Tebow will join 21 fellow inductees during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas, Nev. Tebow will be a first-ballot...
Steelers Found Franchise QB, Offensive Coordinator
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season didn't end with a playoff run but it was a win. Finishing 9-8 with plenty of questions answered late in the season, this year wasn't a loss, and the Steelers have a lot of optimism moving forward. The two biggest questions this season were...
Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Frank Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have to play in the AFC playoffs' Wild Card Weekend, as they earned the top postseason seed in the conference and have a first-round bye. That week of rest will help the entire team get healthier before a Divisional Round matchup against a to-be-determined opponent, and defensive end Frank Clark could benefit from the time off as much as anyone.
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
On Saturday morning inside the L.A. Convention Center, Max Duggan sat behind a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a throng of members from the national media, two days before what will be the final game of his TCU career. His first game came on Aug. 31, 2019, a 39-7...
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview
The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday. Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills welcomed the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in the regular-season finale. ... and in the Damar Hamlin was an inspiration in every way as the Bills took down the Patriots 35-23 - including, interestingly thanks to an apology to the team ...
In-the-eyes directive from Pete Carroll has turned Kenneth Walker into the Seahawks’ key
Kenneth Walker had heard his coaches. But it wasn’t obvious he was fully listening to them. The Seahawks’ rookie second-round draft choice had wowed defenders and the entire NFL in October and November with devious lateral cuts. When they worked, they were flashy. Walker’s jump cuts often left defenders flailing, made them look like amateurs. His 265 yards rushing in two games in October, for injured and out-for-the-year Rashaad Penny, were the most by a Seahawks rookie in his first two starts.
Browns Request Permission to Interview Brian Flores for Defensive Coordinator Position
The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to request Brian Flores, linebackers coach and special assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Adam Schefter of ESPN is the first to report the story. Flores is the second interview request the Browns have sent out. The first was Jerod Mayo, the inside linebackers coach...
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At...
Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record
Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now has outdone himself at 45 years old. The seven-time Super Bowl champion went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons nine completions short of the record, and he broke the mark early in the second quarter.
