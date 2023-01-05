In 1973, Bruce Springsteen’s Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. would have seemed to be an unlikely album for people to still be talking about, 50 years later. During the making of the low-budget album, “We did not have money for hotels, so we went to the studio and we pitched tents in the backyard and we slept in ’em; it was crazy,” said Springsteen in an interview filmed at his home studio in Colts Neck, excerpts from which were shown at a 50th anniversary symposium on the album presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, Jan. 7.

