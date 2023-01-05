Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
KOCO
People in nearby neighborhood witness fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of people in a nearby neighborhood witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Oklahoma City. A fatal hit-and-run Friday night around 10:40 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and Shields Boulevard left a woman dead. Police said a woman was struck by multiple cars and taken to a hospital where she later died.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
news9.com
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
news9.com
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
news9.com
Runners Gather To Train For Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Training for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon started Saturday morning. Around 800 runners gathered to train for the upcoming marathon. News 9's Robin Marsh spoke with some of the runners at the finish line during News 9's Saturday morning newscast.
KOKI FOX 23
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
Bag Of Cash Reported Stolen From NW OKC 7-Eleven Store Manager; Police Question Statements
A bag of cash was reported stolen on Wednesday from a northwest Oklahoma City 7-Eleven manager's car during an alleged robbery. The manager of the store told responding officers she was on duty at the time. However, the report stated there were inconsistencies in the woman’s statements. The store’s...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
news9.com
Family Legacy Spans 4 Generations Of Serving The OKC Community
For some families, serving the community is in their blood. Lieutenant Paul Galyon holds a unique spot in the history of the Oklahoma City Police Department. He is the fourth generation of officers—that’s almost 100 years serving our community. The legacy began with Lt. Galyon’s great-grandfather in the...
